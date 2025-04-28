SALTASH Cricket Club are preparing to embark on the most exciting chapter in their history as they get set to compete at their highest-ever level - with a fearless spirit forged through adversity.
After a devastating arson attack during the close season that destroyed vital equipment and facilities, many feared the club’s momentum might falter.
Instead, Saltash has rallied stronger than ever, using the setback as fuel for what promises to be a landmark summer.
Not only will they be fielding sides in Division Three East and Division Six East of the Cornwall Cricket League, but they have also created a new women’s softball team, as well as a thriving youth set-up, now headed up by Huw Williams.
“There’s a real sense of purpose about the group,” said first team captain Justin Hemmings, who will be assisted by the talented Matt Petherbridge.
“What happened off the field in the winter only made us stronger. A huge amount of time and effort has been put in by a number of people to get us ready for the new season and now we want to show what Saltash cricket is really about.
“Personally, I’m really looking forward to the challenge, especially with the signings we’ve made coming in to help compliment those who have been with us in the past.
“This will be the highest-ever level we have competed at, so we know it will be tough, but equally it’s very exciting.”
Among the new signings recruited to the club are Richard Townsend, Ben Hutson, Orlan Hartley, Toby Palmer, Joe Organ, Josh Gue and Luke Petherbridge.
Off the field, community support has been overwhelming. Fundraisers to replace lost kit and repair facilities smashed targets, ensuring the club will hit the ground running when the season arrived.
All-rounder James Blackmore has been named as the club’s second team captain with Curtis Barlow as his deputy.