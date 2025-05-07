CORNWALL Cricket Board (CCB) is celebrating a major win off the field this spring, after successfully running a series of umpire training courses that have boosted the local game and inspired new cricket enthusiasts across the county.
Thanks to the generous support of headline sponsor Specsavers, four training sessions were held in key cricketing hubs - Callington, Redruth, and twice in Truro - resulting in 33 new umpires being trained and ready to take to the field. Participants ranged in age and experience, including women and young people as young as 14, highlighting the inclusivity and reach of the initiative.
Delivered at a heavily discounted rate of £20 per person, the courses offered an accessible entry point into umpiring, with every CACO (Cornwall Association of Cricket Officials) umpire also receiving a free match-day shirt to wear while officiating Premier and County 1 games.
CCB managing director, Joe Skinner, praised the programme’s success, saying: “Umpiring is such an important part of making the game happen, plus helping to create a safe and enjoyable environment for players. Our education programme has been really successful this spring.”
Skinner also expressed his gratitude to Specsavers for making the programme possible: “We would like to thank Specsavers for their support and we hope that we will be able to continue this relationship so as to help future umpires. The game needs more trained umpires to ensure players remain safe and enjoy the game.
“Umpires are integral to the successful running of the game, so let’s get educated and develop skills. If people are interested in doing the course in the future we will welcome them signing up at the next available opportunity.”
As cricket continues to grow in popularity throughout Cornwall, the demand for qualified umpires is higher than ever. The CCB’s proactive approach is not only helping to meet this demand but also reinforcing the grassroots foundations of the game.