Division Two East: Holsworthy (192-7) lost to Callington 2 (193-6) by 4 wickets, Luckett (241-8) lost to St Blazey (247-5) by 5 wickets, St Minver (246-6) lost to Bude (247-5) by 5 wickets, Wadebridge 2 (104) lost to Lanhydrock (154) by 50 runs, Werrington 2 (264-9) beat St Austell 3 (148) by 116 runs.