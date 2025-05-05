Saturday, May 3 - Football
SWPL Champions Bowl at Crediton United: Newquay 1 Sidmouth Tn 1 (2-4 pens).
St Piran League, Premier East: Altarnun 1 St Austell 4, Gunnislake 3 Saltash Borough 1, Launceston 1 Polperro 1, St Mawgan 2 North Petherwin 0, Sticker 2 Millbrook 0.
Premier West: Helston Ath 2 Perranwell 1, Redruth Utd 2 Illogan RBL 2, Wendron Utd 1 Pendeen Rov 4.
Division One East: Nanpean Rov 1 Looe Tn 2, St Teath 6 St Minver 0, Torpoint Ath 3 Boscastle 1.
Division One West: Illogan RBL 2 Troon 1, RNAS Culdrose 4 West Cornwall 1, Threemilestone 1 Wendron Utd 0.
Division Two East: Bodmin Tn 0 Dobwalls 4.
Division Two West: Probus 4 Lanner 0.
Division Three West: Pendeen Rov v Carharrack - H/W.
Division Four East: Lostwithiel 2 Grampound 3, Padstow Utd 2 Newquay 1.
Division Four West: Lizard Argyle 5 Dropship 4, Mawgan 3 Wendron Utd 3, Newlyn Non-Ath 4 Chacewater 2, Speak Out Utd 1 Troon 3, Storm 2 Probus 4.
Sunday, May 4 - Football
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Final: Falmouth Tn 6 Kilkhampton 0.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Final: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 1 Dropship 3.
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division: Ilminster Tn 1 Sherborne Tn 4, MAP 0 Torquay Utd 0 St Austell 0 Pucklechurch Sports 6.
Division One South: Plympton 0 Saltash Utd 4, Yeovil Tn 3 Helston Ath 0.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division: Mousehole v Bodmin - A/W, Redruth Utd 1 RNAS Culdrose 14, Saltash Borough 1 St Agnes 4, St Dennis 0 FXSU 3.
Division One: Biscovey 1 Wendron Utd 5, Kilkhampton 9 Ludgvan 0, Lanner 1 Padstow Utd 2, Newquay 7 Callington Tn 1.
Saturday, May 3 - Cricket
Cornwall Cricket League, Premier Division: Callington (136-6) beat Werrington (132) by 4 wickets, Grampound Road (164) lost to Wadebridge (263-8) by 99 runs, Helston (178) lost to Truro (184-7) by 3 wickets, Redruth (174-4) beat St Just (172) by 6 wickets, St Austell (222-7) beat Penzance (219) by 3 runs.
County Division One: Camborne (80-1) beat Roche (79) by 9 wickets, Falmouth (149-6) beat St Austell 2 (148) by 4 wickets, Hayle (221-9) beat Beacon (96) by 125 runs, Perranporth (302-7) beat St Erme (143) by 159 runs, Newquay (185) beat Paul (153) by 32 runs.
Division Two East: Holsworthy (192-7) lost to Callington 2 (193-6) by 4 wickets, Luckett (241-8) lost to St Blazey (247-5) by 5 wickets, St Minver (246-6) lost to Bude (247-5) by 5 wickets, Wadebridge 2 (104) lost to Lanhydrock (154) by 50 runs, Werrington 2 (264-9) beat St Austell 3 (148) by 116 runs.
Division Two West: Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (291-6) beat Camborne 2 (174) by 117 runs, Penzance 2 (218) lost to Stithians (220-4) by 6 wickets, St Ives (269) beat Constantine (143) by 126 runs, St Just 2 v Wendron.
Division Three East: Ladock (222-6) lost to Grampound Road 2 (322-9) by 100 runs, Launceston (64) lost to Callington 3 (66-2) by 8 wickets, Menheniot/Looe (232-7) beat Saltash (203-9) by 29 runs, Roche 2 (125) lost to Boconnoc (130-1) by 9 wickets, South Petherwin (139) lost to Tintagel (237-6) by 98 runs.
Division Three West: Barripper (159) lost to Mount Ambrose (267-6) by 9 wickets, Gulval (79) beat Hayle 2 (75) by 9 wickets, Perranworthal (239-6) beat Ludgvan (182) by 57 runs, Truro 2 (161-8) lost to Redruth 2 (170-7) by 9 runs, Veryan (158-8) lost to Perranporth 2 (164-4) by 6 wickets.
Division Four East: Duloe (148) lost to St Stephen (149-4) by 6 wickets, Lanhydrock 2 (175-6) lost to Menheniot/Looe 2 (262-9) by 87 runs, Liskeard (217) lost to St Neot Taverners (257-7) by 40 runs, St Blazey 2 (197) beat Tideford (156) by 41 runs, Werrington 3 (196-5) beat Newquay 2 (194) by 5 wickets.
Division Four West: Paul 2 (174-7) lost to Rosudgeon & Kenneggy (175-5) by 5 wickets, Redruth 3 (149) lost to Falmouth 2 (187) by 38 runs, St Erme 2 (225-9) beat St Gluvias (182) by 43 runs, St Just 3 (208-7) beat Camborne 3 (206-6) by 3 wickets.
Division Five East: Buckland Monachorum (237-6) beat Holsworthy 2 (166) by 71 runs, Gorran v Pencarrow – Pencarrow conceded, Grampound Road 3 (147) lost to Gunnislake (149-3) by 7 wickets, Newquay 3 (161) beat St Minver 2 (121-9) by 40 runs, Wadebridge 3 (165-4) beat Launceston 2 (164) by 6 wickets.
Division Five West: Beacon 2 v St Newlyn East – St Newlyn East conceded, Gerrans (191) lost to St Day (216-8) by 25 runs, Helston 3 (313-8) beat Truro 3 (198-8) by 115 runs, Leedstown (96) lost to Perranarworthal 2 (97-4) by 6 wickets.
Division Six East: Bude 2 (219-3) beat South Petherwin 2 (78) by 141 runs, Bugle v Roche 3 – Roche conceded, Saltash 2 (312-7) beat Werrington 4 (165-5) by 147 runs, St Austell 4 (231-6) beat Ladock 2 (162) by 69 runs, St Stephen 2 (191-4) beat Luckett 2 (180) by 11 runs.
Division Six West: Constantine (169) lost to Gulval 2 (238-2) by 69 runs, Falmouth 3 (56) lost to Mount Hawke & Porthtowan 2 (57-0) by 10 wickets, Ludgvan 2 (201-8) beat Hellesveor (178-8) by 23 runs, Stithians 2 (167-4) beat Barripper 2 (45) by 122 runs.
Division Seven East: Boconnoc 2 (222-3) beat Launceston 3 (145) by 77 runs, St Neot Taverners 2 v Lanhydrock 3 – Lanhydrock conceded, Tideford 2 (100) lost to Buckland Monachorum 2 (183-8) by 83 runs.
Division Seven Central: St Erme 3 v Foxhole – Foxhole conceded, St Stephen (233-6) lost to Perranarworthal 3 (237-6) by 4 wickets, Truro 4 (203-5) beat Falmouth 4 (172-9) by 31 runs.
Division Seven West: Camborne 4 v Crofty/Holman 2 – Crofty/Holman conceded, Penzance 3 (85) lost to St Just 4 (312-6) by 227 runs, Rosudgeon & Kenneggy 2 (115-6) lost to Hayle 3 (116-3) by 6 wickets, St Gluvias 2 (78-8) lost to Redruth 4 (79-3) by 7 wickets.
Sunday, May 4 - Cricket
NCCA Trophy, Group Three: Bucks (137-5) beat Cornwall (133) won by 5 wickets.
Cornwall Cricket League, Division Seven Central: Perranporth 3 (113-2) beat Newquay (111) by 8 wickets.
Saturday, May 3 - Rugby
Championship: Bedford Blues 61 London Scottish 38, Caldy 15 Doncaster 33, Cambridge 19 Ealing Trailfinders 89, Coventry 14 Cornish Pirates 21, Hartpury 38 Ampthill 14.
Counties 1 Championship, Quarter-Finals: Brunei Uni 47 Pirates Amateurs 15.
Counties 1 South Shield, Quarter-Final: St Ives 29 Bridgwater & Albion 12.
Counties 2 Championship, Quarter-Final: Saltash 29 Frampton Cotterell 22.
Counties 2 Plate South, Quarter-Final: Perranporth 19 Honiton 20.
Counties 2 South Shield, Quarter-Final: South Molton 31 St Just 19.