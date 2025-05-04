CORNISH Pirates joint head coach, Gavin Cattle, praised his side’s attitude as their pursuit of a top-four finish in this season’s Championship gained momentum with victory at Coventry.
Just two points separate fourth-placed Coventry and the Pirates, who sit next best in the standings, with just four games of the season remaining.
Saturday’s success at the Butts Park Arena not only maintained the Cornishmen’s rich vein of form - that’s four victories on the bounce for them now - but it also enabled them to record a league double over the Midlanders, having won the clash at the Mennaye back in December 46-14.
“Coventry are above us in the table, so we knew it would be a tough slog coming up here, it always is,” said Cattle. “That said, I thought we controlled the collision area quite well and because we were quite dominant in that area, it gave us a bit more time to play.
“There were things that I’m sure both sides will look at in terms of game management, but overall I thought the attitude was there in bags, while our defence stood up pretty well. I’m very pleased!”
Indeed, Cattle had every reason to be happy with his players, who offered the game’s first threat, winger Arthur Relton having a try chance chalked off for a forward pass in the build-up.
Relton did, however, get on the scoresheet in the 16th minutes when, cleverly working in tandem with fellow speedster Matt McNab, he scored his 11th try of the season with Bruce Houston adding the extras.
Coventry looked to respond almost immediately with on-loan Exeter Chiefs scrum-half Sam Maunder very much to the fore.
At the other end, Houston - who is set to move to French club Bourg-en-Bresse next season - saw two lengthy penalty chances miss the target, but he made no mistake when Matt Pritchard grabbed the visitors second try to give them a 14-0 lead.
As half time approached, Coventry hauled themselves back into the contest when the dangerous Ryan Hutler was able to cross for their opening score, converted by the boot of fly-half Tommy Matthews.
The loss of skipper Alex Everett to a rib injury early in the second half did little to help the Pirates, who saw their lead evaporate when lock Dan Green took advantage of the visitors being caught out defensively to claim their second try, which Matthews again converted.
With little to choose between the two teams, the game headed into its final quarter - and it was the Pirates who regained their lead - Pritchard’s line-out throw finding Josh King who, with his fellow forwards around him, created the maul from which flanker Jack Forsythe was able to claim his first-ever score for the club.
Houston plundered a sublime conversion from the touchline to ensure a maximum haul.
Although Coventry huffed and puffed late on, it was the Pirates who dug deep into their reserves, standing firm to claim what was a priceless victory come the end.
Cornish Pirates: Will Trewin (Iwan Price-Thomas 66, Iwan Jenkins 68); Arthur Relton, Charlie McCaig, Chester Ribbons, Matt McNab; Bruce Houston, Dan Hiscocks (Will Becconsall 50); Billy Young (Jack Andrew 68), Sol Moody (Matt Pritchard 17), James French; Charlie Rice, Alfie Bell (Matt Cannon 48); Josh King, Jack Forsythe, Alex Everett (capt, Fintan Coleman 48). Replacement (not used): Ben Woodmansey
Tries: Relton, Pritchard, Forsythe; Conversions: Houston (3)