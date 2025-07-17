EXETER Chiefs will kick-off their EPCR Challenge Cup campaign with a home encounter against the Toyota Cheetahs.
The South African invitational side will arrive in Devon to kick off the 2025/26 campaign on Sunday, December 7 (5.30pm) for the opening round Pool Three match.
The Cheetahs – a former United Rugby Championship side – previously fostered the talent of one of Chiefs’ latest signings, Joseph Dweba, who made more than 40 appearances for the club at the start of his career.
Round two and three of the Challenge Cup will see Chiefs face back-to-back fixtures in the French capital. Two sides who have fought for Champions Cup titles in past seasons – Racing 92 and Stade Francais – await the Exeter men in Paris.
Racing 92 host Chiefs on Sunday, December 14 (2pm) in round two. It will be an exciting meeting for Rob Baxter’s men who emerged victorious over the French outfit in the 2020 Champions Cup final.
Chiefs then battle it out on Saturday, January 10 (2pm) at the Stade Jean Bouin against Stade Francais. Another former foe, it was the Frenchmen who snatched a 22-17 win in the 2012 Challenge Cup quarter-final against the Chiefs.
Rob Baxter’s side then wrap up their pool stages at home in round four against Welsh side Cardiff Rugby on Sunday, January 18 (1pm).
Fixtures:
- Exeter Chiefs v Toyotah Cheetahs | Sun, Dec 7 (KO 5:30pm)
- Racing 92 v Exeter Chiefs | Sun, Dec 14 (KO 2pm local time)
- Stade Francais Paris v Exeter Chiefs | Sat, Jan 10 (2pm local time)
- Exeter Chiefs v Cardiff Rugby | Sun, Jan 18 (KO 1pm)
