HOLSWORTHY’S Fraser Honey has joined London Scottish for the 2025/26 Champ Rugby campaign.
Honey, who lives in Bude on the North Cornwall coast, has joined the second-tier outfit from Reading-based National League One high-flyers Rams where he was also captain.
A fly-half equally comfortable in attack or defence, Honey started both his junior and senior rugby journey at Launceston before attending Hartpury College.
His next permanent move saw him join Suffolk-based Bury St Edmunds before the 28-year-old returned to the South West ahead of the 2018/19 season to sign for Plymouth Albion.
He moved to Redruth the following summer where he stayed for three seasons, amassing 576 points in 64 league appearances and was named in the 2019/20 National Two South team of the year.
He was also part of the Cornwall squad that won the County Championship in both 2019 and 2022 and led the Black and Gold in the 2023 campaign before his moving to Rams.
Speaking on the move, Fraser told the club website: “Signing for London Scottish is an incredible opportunity for me to test myself at Championship level.
“This league is fast-paced, physical, and highly-competitive, and I’m excited to step up and prove myself in that environment.
“The coaching staff here is outstanding, and I know working under them will push me to refine my game and reach new heights. I’m ready to put in the work, embrace the challenge, and give everything I’ve got for this club.”
London Scottish’s director of rugby is former Scotland scrum-half Bryan Redpath, and he is delighted to have Fraser on board.
He added: “Fraser is a key signing for us, in a crucial position at this level he has the ability to control a game in the important moments and lead us around the field. I’m thoroughly looking forward to working with him this season.”
