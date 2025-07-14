PLYMOUTH Argyle will continue their build-up to the new Sky Bet League One season when they travel to Truro City this evening (7.30pm).
Tom Cleverley’s side will head into Cornwall just days after returning from a pre-season camp in Austria, where they not only honed their skills and fitness levels, but also played a fixture against German 2. Bundesliga side, Eintracht Braunschweig.
That game ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Pilgrims, the decisive moment coming in the 31st minute through a bizarre own goal from Pilgrims’ trialist and former Fulham goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond.
All of Argyle’s nine summer signings so far had a run out in the game - and they are all expected to feature against the newly-promoted Tinners, who themselves kicked off their pre-season with a 5-0 victory at Tavistock.
Speaking after the game, head coach Cleverley said: “I’m a little disappointed, I know my players are better than that. The level of of quality and technical ability I have seen in three weeks was not on show today. There were too man unforced errors and we couldn’t get any momentum into the game.
“All of that will come with fitness - when minds and legs get tired, your more susceptible to making more mistakes - and I just felt we were too guilty of making unforced errors.
“As I said, I’m a little disappointed the players didn’t show us what they’ve done in training, but there were some good moments without the ball. I thought we were intense and aggressive at the right time - and we had a lot of turnovers and regains, which will continue to get better from a better structure.
“There are shades of positives, but I’m disappointed we didn’t finish off what has been a great week with a transferred performance from the training pitch.”
One man who won’t be featuring in the Duchy tonight is Rami Al Hajj, who has left Home Park after completing a permanent transfer to Silkeborg IF for an undisclosed fee, which includes a sell-on clause.
The 23-year-old joined Argyle last summer from Odense Boldklub and now returns to the Danish Superliga having made 28 appearances and scoring three goals.
Argyle have certainly been busy this summer adding a flurry of new faces to their squad, but Cleverley has not ruled out the possibility of yet more names coming in before the new season starts.
“There’s probably two or three more still to do,” he said. “Probably two that you would say would be in the starting XI - and we all know the number nine shirt is still available. I don’t think there’s any secrets about that one.
“Right now we’re working hard towards that. There has been conversations this week. With the sort of tough fixtures we will face in the first eight games you would like that to happen as soon as possible, but these things aren’t always that easy.
“I’ve been really happy with the progression in such a short space of time of Bim Pepple and Owen Oseni. They’re doing great and are developing - and whoever does come in that position, I’m sure those two will be pushing them all the way.
“We have a profile of a nine that we’re looking for. We’ve highlighted two or three that are on our shortlist and we’re working hard for one of those to materialise.”
