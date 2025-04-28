CARADON Hockey Club’s ladies’ first and second teams will meet in the Cornwall Cup final after both secured thrilling last four victories on Saturday.
The firsts welcomed Newquay with the two having faced off in several exciting battles in recent years.
Newquay started confidently and moved the ball around with ease and ensured Caradon were chasing shadows for most of the first half.
Every time they gained possession, Newquay swarmed and their pressure resulted in two quick goals with no reply.
Caradon were struggling to stay in the game and had it not been for some brave defending from captain, Daisy Hunn the scoreline could have been worse.
Half-time came at the right time and gave the home team the chance to compose themselves and come up with a new gameplan.
More intensity was needed and then provided.
Pressure from midfielder Molly Walsh and player-of-the-match Hannah Bladon saw Caradon have more of the ball and it resulted in some chances.
Daisy Heal scored Caradon’s first with a straightforward finish from a penalty corner and soon after Bizzie Jeffery levelled the score.
Newquay were now the team under pressure and Caradon were steam rolling their way forward.
With 10 minutes left to play, Heal scored an absolute worldie on her reverse, the ball ending up in the top right-hand corner from a tight angle.
Newquay simply could not cope with the energised Caradon team and conceded again as Abbie Ingram stole possession on the right and drive into the circle, playing the perfect ball to the waiting Clare Poad to put the final nail in the coffin and secure a memorable comeback.
They will take on the seconds in the final after they memorably saw off Penzance at Pool.
Despite the opposition being in the league above, Caradon felt they had a chance, and when Katie Fear put the Liskeard-based side ahead inside 15 minutes, the shock was on.
For the rest of the first half the game was end to end with no clear evidence of who was the higher league-positioned team.
From the second half whistle Caradon were on the attack once more, and when confusion in the D saw a Penzance body on the line and a penalty flick correctly awarded, Neve Hunn stepped up and scored with power and confidence for 2-0.
With all the good they had learned from their first season in Division Two South of the West Women’s Hockey League, Caradon never gave up and it wasn't long before they made it 3-0 as Helen Manley's assist in front of goal found Julia Eldridge who calmly struck it past the keeper.
Penzance had their chances with what seemed like short corner after short corner, but the sterling defence of Charlotte Harrison, Marcia Burgess, Nicole Harding and Kerryn Walsh with goalie Lynn Oxenham especially on fire, they blocked for their lives.
Natalie Ridgers and Fleur Worden were everywhere, always back to help defend and with Lauren Gouge in determined form, were a forceful support for Laura Hill who was determined throughout.
Penzance finally converted one of their short corners in the last ten, but the clocked ticked down to an impressive, memorable and deserved Caradon victory.
It promises to be a remarkable day for the club in May.