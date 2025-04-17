CARADON Indoor Bowls Club held their presentation lunch at the Liskeard Sports Club at Lux Park on Friday, April 4.
The trophies were presented by president Diane Jackson with over 50 members in attendance.
The Singles awards, being the ultimate to achieve, were this year taken by Chris Harrison who won not only the Ladies Singles but also the Open Singles.
The close runners-up were Lorna Groves and Phil Thomas, who also won the Men’s Singles.
Peter Bourne thanked all that attended helping to make the day. He also pointed out that two past long-standing presidents were also attending, Rosalind Redfern and Dave Trundle. Both had for many years been stalwarts of the club.
Thanks were also given for the buffet lunch which Sue Norris and Chris Harrison had prepared.
The following trophies were won: Triples League: Winners – Jo Lambourne, Liz Nicholson, Chris Grose, Angela Spearman, Lorna Groves and Heather Neville; Runners-up – Rose James, Wendy Smale, Elizabeth Gill, Di Thomas, Jenny Marchant and Pat Niciecki; Triples League Handicap: Winners – Jo Lambourne, Liz Nicholson, Chris Grose, Angela Spearman, Lorna Groves and Heather Neville; Runners-up – Rose James, Wendy Smale, Elizabeth Gill, Di Thomas, Jenny Marchant and Pat Niciecki; Rinks League: Winners – Rose James, Di Thomas, Elizabeth Gill, Wendy Smale, Jenny Marchant, Ruth Carthew and Pauline Johnson; Runners-up – Kath Mote, Sue Norris, Domini Andrews, Julia Whitehurst, Chris Harrison and Sandra Hinds; Rinks League Handicap: Winners – Jo Lambourne, Chris Grose, Lorna Groves, Pauline Williams, Liz Nicholson, Angela Spearman and Pauline Dalton; Runners-up – Rosalind Redfern, Denise Saunders, Diane Jackson, Jose Slade, Laura Stevens and Linda Watson; Pairs League: Winners – Sue Norris, Domini Andrews and Chris Harrison; Runners-up – Pauline Dalton, Lorna Groves and Pauline Williams; Drawn Pairs League: Winners – Pat Niciecki and Sue Norris; Runners-up – Sandra Hinds and Linda Watson; Four Wood Singles: Winner – Chris Harrison; Runner-up – Lorna Groves; Sylvia Isbell Singles: Winner – Chris Harrison; Runner-up – Lorna Groves.
The men’s winners for 2024/25 were: Monday Triples: Winners – Peter Bourne, John LeBrocq, Tony Parker and Paul Wilson; Runner-up – Barry Norris, John Mote, Phil Thomas, Chris Rose, Dave Wiltshire and Bill Greeves; Monday Triples Handicap: Winners – Mike Nancekivell, Graham Deacon, Robby Marchant, Mike Osborne, John Carr and Ron Richardson; Runners-up – Eddy Niciecki, Mike Benger, John Banks, Brian Clarke and Roger Ellard; Friday Triples: Winners – Mike Nancekivell, Graham Deacon, Robby Marchant, Mike Osborne, John Carr and Ron Richardson; Runners-up – Eddy Niciecki, John Banks, Roger Ellard, Mike Benger and Brian Clarke; Friday Triples Handicap: Winners – Dave Trundle, Tony Parker, Glyn Coggon, Barry Norris, John Pennell and Alan Jones; Runners-up – Bill Holter, Ian Slade, John Robins, Colin Pryer and Mike Flanagan; Tuesday Pairs: Winners – Ian Slade and Bill Holter; Runners-up – John LeBrocq and Tony Parker; Tuesday Pairs Handicap: Winners – Gordan Squance and Jim East; Runners-up – Mike Nancekivell and Peter Bourne; Men’s Singles: Winner – Phil Thomas; Runner-up – Kevin Harvey.
Mixed competitions results: Friday Mixed Pairs: Winners – Jenny Marchant and Robby Marchant; Runners-up – Eddy Niciecki and Pat Niciecki; Friday Mixed Pairs Handicap: Winners – John Robins and Ruth Carthew; Runners-up – Jenny Marchant and Robby Marchant; Open Two Wood Singles: Winner – Phil Thomas; Runner-up – Chris Harrison; Open Four Wood Singles: Winner – Chris Harrison; Runner-up – Ian Slade; Drawn Pairs: Winners – Bill Holter and Ian Slade; Runners-up – Phil Thomas and Neil Smith; Drawn Triples: Winners – Dave Wiltshire, Ian Slade and John Carr; Summer League: Winner – Mike Nancekivell; Club Night: Winner – Rick Dalton.