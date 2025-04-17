Luke Jolly (Holmans) was drawn in Group 15 and was unbeaten in the group with wins against Ryan Fox (Norfolk) 8-5, Scott Wallis (West Midlands) 10-9 and Josh Burrow (Humberside) 10-8. Mark Williams (Camelford) was drawn in Group Thirteen and topped the group with two wins, 11-8 against Ian Bratton (Humberside) and 12-4 against Steve Buckett (Hampshire), before losing his third game to Andrew Smith (Northamptonshire) 13-9.