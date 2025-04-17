By Nicholas Truscott
CORNWALL COUNTY SHORT MAT BOWLS ASSOCIATION LATEST
Cornwall were well represented at the English Short Mat Bowling Association National Championships in Melton Mowbray across the second weekend in April.
On Thursday four bowlers took part in the Singles.
Chris Page (Duloe) was drawn in Group Three and although he beat Neil Pratley (Oxfordshire) 11-6 to defeats meant he finished third in the group and missed out on qualification for the knockout stages.
Holmans’ Elise Daniell was in Group 16 were she beat Neil Rixon 12-8, but lost her other two to finish fourth.
Luke Jolly (Holmans) was drawn in Group 15 and was unbeaten in the group with wins against Ryan Fox (Norfolk) 8-5, Scott Wallis (West Midlands) 10-9 and Josh Burrow (Humberside) 10-8. Mark Williams (Camelford) was drawn in Group Thirteen and topped the group with two wins, 11-8 against Ian Bratton (Humberside) and 12-4 against Steve Buckett (Hampshire), before losing his third game to Andrew Smith (Northamptonshire) 13-9.
In Round Two, the first of the knockout stages, Luke won 13-5 against Jack Knight (Dorset) and Mark suffered a heavy 19-2 defeat to Gary Best (Kent).
Luke’s run ended with a 13-4 defeat to Greater Manchester’s Peter Roberts.
On Friday attention turned to the Pairs with three teams from Cornwall.
Duloe’s Chris Page and Charlotte Rollings were drawn in Group Seven and advanced with two wins from three, as did Peter Hore and Steve Smith (Holmans) from Group Six.
Eileen Williams and Mark Williams (Camelford) were drawn in Group Nine where they lost all three games.
In the first round of the knockout stages, Chris and Charlotte lost 13-3 to Chris Shakeshaft and Chris Williams (Shropshire) and Steve and Peter lost 10-5 to Donna Mills and Colin Sharp (Suffolk).
Saturday saw two teams from Cornwall in the Fours.
Steve Williamson, Austen Runnals, (Luxulyan) Martin Boraston (Duloe) and Luke Jolly (Holmans) were drawn in Group Two where they lost all three games.
The Kensey Vale quartet of Paula D’Agostino, Mavis Jiggens, Andy Jiggens and Rob D’Agostino advanced from Group Fourteen following two wins from three.
But in the first round of the Knockouts they were comfortably beaten by a team from Norfolk.
The championships concluded on Sunday with the Triples with three teams representing Cornwall.
Elise Daniell (Holmans), Chris Page (Duloe) and Peter Hore (Holmans) were drawn in Group Three where they were unbeaten with wins against teams from Herefordshire, Oxfordshire and Wiltshire.
Steve Williamson, Austen Runnals (Luxulyan) and Luke Jolly (Holmans) set aside the disappointment of Saturday to top Group Fifteen with two victories and a draw.
Craig Strippel (Penzance), Rita Hancock (Blisland) and Mark Payne (Holmans) were drawn in Group 12 and had a difficult day, losing all three games.
In Round Two, the first round of the knockouts, Elise, Chris and Peter won 12-0 against a trio from Essex. Steve, Austen and Luke also progressed with a 12-6 success against a side from Hampshire.
Both teams were knocked out in round three.
Elise, Chris and Peter lost 9-2 to Cheshire’s Adam Smith, Jay Finney and Andy Carr, while Steve, Austen and Luke were eventually beaten 12-5 by an Essex trio.
A number of local bowlers will take part in events at the end of the month.
The Belfast Open Pairs takes place on Friday, April 25, before the World Masters takes place over the next two days.