LOOE Bowling Club got their season underway on Saturday, April 6, by opening their green for the new year.
The South East Cornwall side are once again hoping to punch above their weight in Group Three both and off the green.
Shirley Coad, Jim Candy and Chris Harwood bowled the first woods of the season before those in attendance played 12 ends.
Once that was done, they headed inside for a cream tea and a chat.
President Ray Dowell welcomed everyone to the new season and chairman Martin Watts introduced the dignitaries and club officials.
The club are also holding a free open day on Saturday, April 26 from 11am to 4pm.
To find out more, visit www.looebowls.co.uk or 01579 641179.
Pictured are from left: Jim Candy (West Looe councillor), Carole Dudley (treasurer), Martin Watts (chairman), Chris Harwood (East Looe councillor), Ray Dowell (president), Geoff Highton (men’s vice-captain), Trina Highton (secretary), Liz Watts (ladies’ vice-captain), Shirley Coad (Group Three administrator) and Pat Brunskill (ladies’ captain).