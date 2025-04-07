By Nicholas Truscott
CORNWALL COUNTY SHORT MAT BOWLS ASSOCIATION LATEST
SUNDAY afternoon saw 11 club champions from across the county converge on Carnmoggas for the County Champion of Champions which was run as a straight knockout competition.
In the Preliminary Round, John Worton (St Newlyn East) won 11-6 against Peter Skinner (Saltash), Oskar Bryan (Camelford) won 13-4 against Paddy Spear (Saltash Kernow) and Martin Baker (Luxulyan) won 11-5 against David Topliffe (St Minver).
The last eight saw Worton win 14-7 against Bryan, while Paul Symons (Helston) beat Baker 12-10.
Chris Page (Duloe) eased past Newlyn Trinity’s Simon Lees 9-4, while Ron D’Agostino (Kensey Vale) beat Steve Smith (Holmans) 8-7.
Paul Symons needed an extra end to win 9-8 against John Worton in the last four, while the other semi-final saw Chris Page beat Rob D’Agostino 11-8.
A nailbiting final went the way of Page as he saw off Symons 9-8.
This coming weekend attention turns to the ESMBA National Championships in Melton Mowbray with Cornwall having its largest ever number of places allocated.
The Championships get underway on Thursday with the Singles with Cornwall having four places. Chris Page (Duloe), Elise Daniell (Holmans), Luke Jolly (Holmans) and Mark Williams (Camelford).
Friday will see three Pairs representing the Duchy – Chris Page and Charlotte Rollings (Duloe), Peter Hore and Steve Smith (Holmans) and Eileen Williams and Mark Williams (Camelford).
Saturday will see the Fours where Cornwall has two teams. Steve Williamson, Austen Runnals, (Luxulyan) Martin Boraston (Duloe) and Luke Jolly (Holmans) and Paula D’Agostino, Mavis Jiggens, Andy Jiggens and Rob D’Agostino (Kensey Vale).
The championships conclude on Sunday with Cornwall having three teams in the Triples. Elise Daniell (Holmans), Chris Page (Duloe) and Peter Hore (Holmans), Steve Williamson, Austen Runnals (Luxulyan) and Luke Jolly (Holmans) and Craig Strippel (Penzance), Rita Hancock (Blisland) and Mark Payne (Holmans).