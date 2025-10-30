The results were: Jubilee Triples – Winners: Chris Harrison, Sylvia Wilcocks and Peter Bourne; Runners-up: Katy Jobe, Rose James and Roger Jones; Carter Cup Pairs – Winners: Adam Fuller and Will Rogers; Runners-up: John Quiller and Dave Crocker; Alice Rose Bowl – Winner: Katy Jobe; Runner-up: Liz Tomlin; Irene Burt Triples – Winners: Sylvia Wilcocks, Jean Whetter and Linda Watson; Runners-up: Rose James, Pauline Saunders and Val Bourne; Pearl Dennis Cup – Winner: Chris Harrison; Runner-up: Linda Watson; Men’s Two Wood Singles –Winner: Adam Fuller; Runner-up: Pete Rodwell; Men’s Four Wood Singles – Winner: Adam Fuller; Runner-up: Collin Hinds; Ladies Four Wood Singles – Winner: Chris Harrison; Runner-up: Katy Jobe; Ladies’ Drawn Pairs – Winners: Chris Harrison and Domini Andrews; Runners-up: Pauline Saunders and Rose James; Men’s Handicap Singles – Winner: Adam Fuller; Runner-up: Collin Hinds; Mixed Pairs: Winners – Katy Jobe and Gary Small; Runners-up: Chris and Terry Harrison. Family Pairs: Winners – Chris and Terry Harrison; Runners-up: Katy Jobe and Linda Small; Albert Davey – Winner: Katy Jobe; Runner-up: Collin Hinds; Ladies’ Two Wood Singles – Winner: Chris Harrison; Runner-up: Linda Watson; Aussie Pairs – Winners: Chris and Terry Harrison; Runners-up: Julia Whitehurst and Wendy Smale; John Whetter Triples – Winners: Ivor Whale, Jean Whetter and Will Rogers; Runners-up: Adam Fuller, Carol Cummins, Domini Andrews and Mike Scott; Albert Davey Plate – Winner: Richard Bennallick; Runner-up: Roger Jones.