LISKEARD Bowls Club recently held their eagerly-anticipated anticipated finals weekend.
In contrasting weather, the finals weekend proved memorable for more than just the bowling, with Saturday delivering baking hot sunshine and Sunday bringing persistent rainfall. Despite these dramatic shifts in weather, play continued undeterred.
All competitions were contested in a friendly, yet competitive manner, exemplifying the club’s ethos and community spirit.
This year, newcomers Katy Jobe and Collin Hinds made a remarkable impact, playing some outstanding games and ultimately lifting trophies. However, every single achievement over the weekend holds its own special significance.
The results were: Jubilee Triples – Winners: Chris Harrison, Sylvia Wilcocks and Peter Bourne; Runners-up: Katy Jobe, Rose James and Roger Jones; Carter Cup Pairs – Winners: Adam Fuller and Will Rogers; Runners-up: John Quiller and Dave Crocker; Alice Rose Bowl – Winner: Katy Jobe; Runner-up: Liz Tomlin; Irene Burt Triples – Winners: Sylvia Wilcocks, Jean Whetter and Linda Watson; Runners-up: Rose James, Pauline Saunders and Val Bourne; Pearl Dennis Cup – Winner: Chris Harrison; Runner-up: Linda Watson; Men’s Two Wood Singles –Winner: Adam Fuller; Runner-up: Pete Rodwell; Men’s Four Wood Singles – Winner: Adam Fuller; Runner-up: Collin Hinds; Ladies Four Wood Singles – Winner: Chris Harrison; Runner-up: Katy Jobe; Ladies’ Drawn Pairs – Winners: Chris Harrison and Domini Andrews; Runners-up: Pauline Saunders and Rose James; Men’s Handicap Singles – Winner: Adam Fuller; Runner-up: Collin Hinds; Mixed Pairs: Winners – Katy Jobe and Gary Small; Runners-up: Chris and Terry Harrison. Family Pairs: Winners – Chris and Terry Harrison; Runners-up: Katy Jobe and Linda Small; Albert Davey – Winner: Katy Jobe; Runner-up: Collin Hinds; Ladies’ Two Wood Singles – Winner: Chris Harrison; Runner-up: Linda Watson; Aussie Pairs – Winners: Chris and Terry Harrison; Runners-up: Julia Whitehurst and Wendy Smale; John Whetter Triples – Winners: Ivor Whale, Jean Whetter and Will Rogers; Runners-up: Adam Fuller, Carol Cummins, Domini Andrews and Mike Scott; Albert Davey Plate – Winner: Richard Bennallick; Runner-up: Roger Jones.
