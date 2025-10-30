By Paul Hayes at Tregorrick Park
CORNWALL PRESIDENT’S XV 50 ROYAL NAVY UNDER 23s 12
THE Cornish rugby world came together on Wednesday night to commemorate the memory of former CRFU president John Sumnall following his recent passing.
John was a true champion of the community game who embodied the traditional values of rugby. He would no doubt have approved of the minute’s silence in his honour before the kick-off impeccably observed by the players and a large crowd at Tregorrick.
John was also an inherently modest and humble man who would have been embarrassed by the fuss being made and flushed at the many glowing tributes recollecting his immense contributions to the game. One thing is for sure; he would have been delighted at the match that followed – a fiercely competitive contest between two young sides determined to run the ball at every opportunity.
Despite being drawn from ten different clubs, the Cornwall squad quickly clicked into gear to put the Navy under pressure from the start.
The high-tempo was stretching the Navy to the edges, but it was the powerful forward surges that delivered the first points. Hooker Pete Harris finished a line-out maul that moved almost 20 metres at a rate of knots.
Redruth No.8 Finn Wolstencroft repeated the routine in the opposite corner, and the pack soon added another with St Austell flanker Hector Bright dotting down under a pile of bodies. Bright’s team-mate Archie Bees added the conversion, and this was quickly followed by a penalty try to make it 24-0 after a ruthless opening quarter from Cornwall.
The Navy finally enjoyed some good possession in dangerous areas, but found the Cornish as adept in defence as they had been in attack. Another surge up field instigated by Bees laid the foundations for a fifth Cornish try of the half with Wolstencroft going over for his second of the evening.
There was still time for Harris to complete his brace to make it 36-0 at the interval.
It was a rejuvenated Navy side that came out for the second period to show great heart and determination to stem the tide of Cornish scores.
They dominated the third quarter to score two tries inside the first five minutes via Charlie Over and George Edson and one conversion to get themselves on the scoreboard. Both benches were now being emptied which broke the flow of the game as the changes took time to settle.
Cornwall were being forced to defend for prolonged periods but did enough to prevent the Navy from adding to their tally.
As the game entered the final ten minutes the Cornish team regained their earlier high tempo with the forwards providing quick ball for Camborne’s live-wire scrum-half Will Tanswell to spin out to an eager backline. With a penalty advantage being played, an astute cross-field kick found Launceston winger Ollie Bebbington out wide who finished superbly in Apples Corner.
There was still time for man-of-the-match Wolstencroft to complete his hat-trick from a catch and drive in the same area. Helston’s Ben Rosevear converted both tries to make the final score 50-12 to complete a great win for Cornwall and a good workout for the Navy ahead of their Inter-Services tournament.
CORNWALL PRESIDENT’S XV (St Austell unless stated): Bees; Williams (Exeter Uni), Stanlake, Eddy (Penzance and Newlyn), Bebbington (Launceston), Marr (Penzance and Newlyn), Tanswell (Camborne); Prowse (Penzance and Newlyn), Harris, Derry (Wadebridge Camels), Knight (Saltash), Vian (captain), Bright, Symons (Wadebridge Camels), Wolstencroft (Redruth). Replacements: Walsh (Saltash), Leigh (Redruth), Ewels (Redruth), Perkin (St Ives), Tummon (Launceston), Rosevear (Helston), Sander (Wadebridge Camels), Wragg (Penzance and Newlyn).
