By Nigel Doble
WH Bond Liskeard and District Snooker League latest
PAUL Walker was not phased when drawn to play St Dominck A’s Tony Farrant in the Premier Division on Wednesday night as he cracked in a 47 break to be the sole winner for his team Trewidland as Chris Bond (28) and Martin Pitcher (26) made winning breaks for the leaders in a 4-1 win.
Freathy's James Edmonds knocked in a 32 against Pelynt A's Les Cudmore for a 4-1 win to remain second, while Looe Social hit the best result of the week as they whitewashed Downderry A 5-0. Nick Schween contributed with a 43 break.
In the Pelynt derby, just like the week before, the B team overcome their D team 3-2.
Elsewhere, Calstock’s Liam Jones produced a 39 break as they sent St Neot packing with a 4-1 win, while St Dominick B stay in the hunt for runners-up spot after defeating Lerryn by the same scoreline.
Dobwalls’ Wayne Paffey pocketed a 41 break in Division One against James Bond at Polbathic A in the first frame, and saw his team win 3-2 from 2-1 down.
Liskeard Cons stay third following a 3-2 success as Russell Hemmings took the deciding frame against Trevelmond’s Aiden Williams.
Leaders Essa Club extended their lead by a point as they beat Luckett 4-1 who replied through Aldon Livingston.
Polbathic B’s promotion bid took a hit as they were soundly beaten 3-2 by Lanreath.
Both Menheniot and Downderry – the latter moving off the foot of the table – enjoyed their best wins of the season so far.
There were wins for Menheniot’s Mike Conbeer, Geoff Ransom, Jason Smith and Alan Thomas as they saw off St Ive, which was the same score as Downderry B sent St Germans to the basement. Only Kyle McEvoy secured his frame for St Germans.
PREMIER (WEEK SEVEN): Downderry A 0 Looe Social 5 – Nigel Doble 40-53 Jerry Richards; Nigel Gilbert 10-53 Neil Marshall; Richard Broad 46-99 Darren Lock; Phil Ormond 45-63 Matt Vessey; Rob Gascoigne 22-73 Nick Schween (43); St Dominick B 4 Lerryn 1 – Martin Hunn 64-43 Roger Hawken; Martyn Searle 56-16 Simon Yeo; Phil Searle 17-58 Chris Langmaid; Darren Hunn 63-30 James Stevens; Adrian Olver 45-35 Will Waters; Pelynt D 2 Pelynt B 3 – Keith Armitage 56-43 Oliver Rounsevell; Gerry Markwell 24-29 Steve Eastley; Darryl Northcott 32-61 Andy Gallantry; Darell Hidson 31-40 Phil Hearnden; Johnny Gascoigne 58-44 Rowan Kit; Trewidland 1 St Dominick A 4 – Colin Bunney 44-61 Ian Hunn; Paul Walker (47) 74-23 Tony Farrant; Gary Bendelow 10-43 Andrew Pearce; Arthur Thompson 23-63 Martin Pitcher (26); Guy Williams 6-65 Chris Bond (28); Calstock 4 St Neot 1 – Liam Jones (39) 64-20 Mark Woodman; Kevin Rich 63-26 Mark Pearce; Viv Wilton 62-46 Mark Story; Ian Rea 27-58 Nigel Collins; Malcolm Floyd 66-43 Andrew Tamblyn; Pelynt A 1 Freathy 4 – Chris Mitchell 10-64 Simon Deacon; Les Cudmore 8-66 James Edmonds (32); Jamie Daniell 39-52 Dave Nicholls; Anthony Maddams 57-21 Anthony West; John Daniell 24-63 Dave Nicholls.
DIVISION ONE: Luckett 1 Essa Club 4 – Geoff Howlett 49-55 Simon Clarke; Ivan Judd 34-37 Nigel Edmonds; Aldon Livingston 61-14 Adrian Tomkies; Andrew Pengelly 16-62 Mark Summerfield; Danny Hobbs 14-56 Dan Billing (28); Polbathic A 2 Dobwalls 3 – James Bond 1-64 Wayne Paffey (41); Richard Baptie 59-35 Wayne Sibley; Mike Warr 52-12 Mark Newin; Ollie Manley 15-61 Andy Cole; Valighan Delbridge 18-43 Roger Mitchell; Trevelmond 2 Liskeard Cons 3 – Mike Scott Snr 25-53 Mark Snell; Darren O'Shea 60-20 Dan Marchant; Carl Abrahams 21-73 Lee Goode; Vanessa Scott 45-40 Rob Simpson; Aiden Williams 37-49 Russell Hemmings; Lanreath 3 Polbathic B 2 – Andrew Facey 32-70 Darren Worden; David Pendray 40-34 Olly Daw; Darren Coysh 46-34 Anita Ivey; Michael Haley 49-23 James Ivey; Mark Facey 15-48 Steve Cocks; Menheniot 4 St Ive 1 – Mike Conbeer 46-41 Callum Bunkum; Geoff Ransom 61-44 Ivan Hancocks; Jason Smith 42-38 Liam Bunkum; Alan Thomas 47-41 Chris Perring; John Kelly 9-64 Adrian James; St Germans 1 Downderry B 4 – Kyle Mcevoy 48-38 Brian Stone; Abi Dodkins 27-57 Steve Morris; Sam Hughes 51-53 Dave Trenerry; Mick Dodkins 40-59 Mick Crutchley; Joni Robertson 28-81 Alan Swabey.
Comments
