Martin Hunn cracked in a 28 break for his team St Dominick B as they went on to win 4-1 over Pelynt B to lead Group Three, with Essa Club in second after winning by the same score-line against Pelynt D who are hanging on to the Plate spot. Luckett moved up to third place after coming back from 2-0 down to beat Lanreath thanks to wins for Aldon Livingston, Ivan Judd and Andrew Pengelly.