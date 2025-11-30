LAST Wednesday’s action in the WH Bond-sponsored Liskeard and District Snooker League were the latest rounds of the Handicap Cup to decide the eight teams for the Main and Plate cups.
In Group One, St Germans lead the way by beating St Neot with Steve Courts winning the last frame to put them second.
Downderry B raced to a 2-0 lead against Freathy and had Alan Swabey winning the deciding frame to put them in the Plate spot. The other game saw Pelynt A came back from 2-1 down to defeat Liskeard Cons thanks to victories for Jamie Daniell and Nigel Talling.
Group Two saw Downderry A secure at least a Plate spot with a 5-0 whitewash over Trevelmond with Nigel Gilbert hitting an excellent 43 break against Aiden Williams to go top. After three whitewashes, Polbathic A picked up their first win of this competition format as they beat Trewidland 3-2 despite a 26 coming from Paul Walker. Calstock moved into second as they pushed over Menheniot with a 4-1 result.
Martin Hunn cracked in a 28 break for his team St Dominick B as they went on to win 4-1 over Pelynt B to lead Group Three, with Essa Club in second after winning by the same score-line against Pelynt D who are hanging on to the Plate spot. Luckett moved up to third place after coming back from 2-0 down to beat Lanreath thanks to wins for Aldon Livingston, Ivan Judd and Andrew Pengelly.
It’s really tight in Group Four with just one point separating the top four teams.
Despite having scored more frame points, Dobwalls slip to second behind new leaders St Dominick A on head to head following their clash which the Doms won 3-2.
Kevin Steed (28) and Andrew Pearce (25 clearance) both made vital contributions.
Elsewhere in the group, St Ive take fourth spot by coming back from 2-1 down against last season’s winners Lerryn.
Looe Social’s Darran Lock came close to beating the highest break as he pocketed breaks of 60 and 25 against Darren Worden.
He was ably supported by team-mate Nick Schween who had a 32 break against Anita Ivy as they went on to win 4-1 against Polbathic B to go third.
GROUP ONE SCORES: Pelynt A 3-2 Liskeard Cons (Chris Mitchell 42-53 Dan Marchant; Anthony Maddams 59-23 Terry Hooper; Les Cudmore 70-72 Mark Snell; Jamie Daniell 62-49 Rob Simpson; Nigel Talling 79-38 Russell Hemmings); St Germans 3-2 St Neot (Julian True 74-55 Mark Gregory; Kyle Mcevoy 72-71 Ian Hawke; Sam Hughes 68-90 Mark Story; Joni Robertson 77-57 Nigel Collins; Nick Avis 65-72 Steve Courts; Freathy 2-3 Downderry B (Chris Trick 63-87 Mick Crutchley; James Edmonds 84-103 Steve Morris; Anthony West 72-37 Dave Trenerry; Dave Nicholls 72-55 Brian Stone; Simon Deacon 40-65 Alan Swabey).
GROUP TWO SCORES: Downderry A 5-0 Trevelmond (Nigel Doble 70-46 Vanessa Scott; Nigel Gilbert (43) 86-56 Aiden Williams; Richard Broad 66-27 Wesley Hoskins; Phil Ormand 74-42 Darren O'Shea; Paul Woodman 72-49 Mike Scott Snr; Menheniot 1-4 Calstock (Glen Allen 23-48 Viv Wilton; Mike Conbeer 27-62 Malcolm Floyd; Angela Delbridge 72-83 Kevin Rich; Geoff Ransom 61-85 Darryl Edmunds; Lee Crocker 68-49 Liam Jones); Polbathic A 3-2 Trewidland (Richard Baptie 73-40 Guy Williams; James Bond 58-48 Arthur Thompson; Valighan Delbridge 13-52 Robbie Bendelow; Mike Ivey 57-39 Gary Bendelow; Mike Warr 26-73 Paul Walker (26).
GROUP THREE SCORES: Pelynt B 1-4 St Dominick B (Steve Eastley 57-65 Peter Tancock; Tim Treeby 55-50 Martyn Searle; Phil Hearnden 46-58 Darren Hunn; Andy Gallantry 25-59 Adrian Olver; Ethan Kit 49-93 Martin Hunn (28); Lanreath 2-3 Luckett (David Pendray 50-44 Danny Hobbs; Darren Coysh 56-36 Simon Berriman; Tom Marjoram 61-75 Aldon Livingston; Mark Facey 34-59 Ivan Judd; Michael Haley 15-63 Andrew Pengelly); Essa Club 4-1 Pelynt D (Dan Billing 53-39 Darryl Northcott); Simon Clarke 78-41 Gerry Markwell; Mark Richardson 45-65 Darrell Hidson; Adrian Tomkies 73-66 Keith Armitage; Mark Summerfield 56-38 Richard Coombes.
GROUP FOUR SCORES: St Ive 3-2 Lerryn (Callum Bunkum 41-63 Andrew Boraston; Liam Bunkum 56-48 Roger Hawken; Ivan Hancocks 28-66 James Stevens; Chris Perring 66-22 Will Waters; Adrian James 57-17 Chris Langmaid); Looe Social 4-1 Polbathic B (Jerry Richards 48-27 Olly Daw; Nick Schween (32) 85-56 Anita Ivey; Darran Lock (60 & 25) 107-67 Darren Worden; Jonny Jones 20-135 Steve Cocks; Neil Marshall 50-25 James Ivey); Dobwalls 2-3 St Dominick A (Wayne Sibley 62-90 Kevin Steed (28); Wayne Paffey 103-26 Martin Pitcher; Tony Dodd 93-80 Tony Farrant; Roger Mitchell 64-78 Andrew Pearce (25cl); Andy Cole 61-86 Ian Hunn.
