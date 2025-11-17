By Nigel Doble
WH BOND LISKEARD AND DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE LATEST
WEEK nine saw St Neot captain Steve Courts started the first frame of the defence of the Runabout Shield and hit a 37 break to win his frame against Anthony West, but Freathy captain Chris Trick levelled the match at 2-2 then saw Simon Deacon win a final black ball frame against Andrew Tamblyn to snatch the Shield away.
Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Pelynt A had Jamie Daniell crack in a 30, but his opponent Kevin Steed knocked in a 40 to win the frame and his second frame as they were short to send the leaders St Dominick A to a 5-0 win.
Staying second are Looe Social who had Darran Lock on form hitting breaks of 27 and 28 against Calstock's Liam Jones for a 5-0 whitewash, while St Dominick B moved into third place with Adrian Olver producing a winning 28 break against Keith Armitage to whitewash Pelynt D.
Downderry A raced to a 3-0 lead, but Tim Treeby and Oliver Rounsevell won the last 2 for Pelynt B in their quest to avoid relegation.
Bottom team Trewidland are still looking for their first win as only Gary Bendelow secured victory in a 4-1 defeat to Lerryn.
In Division One, Lanreath's Mark Facey beat Dobwalls Andy Cole to set up a decider in which Cole’s team-mate Roger Mitchell beat Tom Marjoram to stay in the hunt for a return to the Premier.
Leaders Essa Club extended their lead at the top with a 4-1 success over Menheniot who saw Lee Croker beat Mark Summerfield.
Defending the Runabout, St Ive hosted Downderry B and moved into third with a 4-1 win. Danny Hobbs, Aldon Livingston and Simon Berriman were all victorious as Luckett saw off a Liskeard Cons side who slipped down a place.
Lowly St Germans started off with a win for Kyle Mcevoy, but Polbathic B took the next four frames for a 4-1 win.
At Trevelmond, Vanessa Scott had two black balls frames (four players rule) in which she lost both of them.
However, her side ran out 3-2 winners against Polbathic B who saw Ollie Manley lose on the black to Aiden Williams.
PREMIER RESULTS: Downderry A 3-2 Pelynt B (Rob Gascoigne 56-25 Steve Eastley, Paul Woodman 47-41 Phil Hearnden; Phil Ormond 60-53 Andy Gallantry; Richard Broad 46-64 Tim Treeby; Brian Parnell 31-40 Oliver Rounsevell); St Dominick B 5-0 Pelynt D (Martyn Searle 59-42 Richard Coombes; Adrian Olver (28) 51-41 Keith Armitage; Peter Tancock 59-33 Darryl Northcott; Martin Hunn 50-29 Gerry Markwell; Darren Hunn 51-21 Johnny Gascoigne); Trewidland 1-4 Lerryn (Guy Williams 19-56 Chris Langmaid; Gary Bendelow 48-41 Andrew Boraston; Arthur Thompson 43-53 Will Waters; Robbie Bendelow 31-54 James Stevens; Paul Walker 20-55 Roger Hawken); Calstock 0-5 Looe Social (Liam Jones 12-76 Darren Lock (27 and 28); Viv Wilton 32-57 Matt Vessey; Darryl Edmunds 27-71 Jerry Richards; Kevin Rich 57-66 Neil Marshall; Malcolm Floyd 33-62 Nick Schween); Pelynt A 0-5 St Dominick A (Chris Mitchell 44-66 Andrew Pearce; Anthony Maddams 29-61 Ian Hunn; Jamie Daniell (30) 48-71 Kevin Steed (41); Nigel Talling 8-74 Tony Farrant; Les Cudmore 0-60 Kevin Steed; St Neot 2-3 Freathy (Runabout match) (Steve Courts (37) 74-21 Anthony West; Mark Story 16-51 Dave Nicholls; Nigel Collins 56-44 James Edmonds; Ian Hawke 50-74 Chris Trick; Andrew Tamblyn 49-55 Simon Deacon.
DIVISION ONE: Luckett 3-2 Liskeard Cons (Ivan Judd 31-63 Russell Hemmings; Danny Hobbs 51-15 Mark Snell; Aldon Livingston 58-25 Jon Scott; Andrew Pengelly 14-60 Dan Marchant; Simon Berriman 55-34 Terry Hooper); Polbathic A 2-3 Trevelmond (James Bond 31-44 Darren O'Shea; Ollie Manley 34-39 Aiden Williams; Mike Warr 40-60 Mike Scott Snr; Mike Ivey 53-51 Vanessa Scott; Valighan Delbridge 39-37 Vanessa Scott); Lanreath 2-3 Dobwalls (David Pendray 53-44 Wayne Sibley; Will Courtis 38-46 Tony Dodd; Darren Coysh 25-67 Wayne Paffey; Mark Facey 52-21 Andy Cole; Tom Marjoram 40-51 Roger Mitchell); Menheniot 1-4 Essa Club (John Kelly 9-49 Nigel Edmonds; Geoff Ransom 35-50 Dan Billing; Jason Smith 35-47 Adrian Tomkies; Lee Crocker 48-41 Mark Summerfield; Nigel Stead 12-60 Simon Clarke); St Germans 1-4 Polbathic B (Kyle Mcevoy 43-18 James Ivey; Mick Dodkins 14-70 Steve Cocks; Sam Hughes 22-51 Anita Ivey; Julian True 27-65 Olly Daw; Joni Robertson 34-50 Darren Worden); St Ive 4-1 Downderry B (Runabout match) (Callum Bunkum 46-40 Brian Stone; Ivan Hancocks 64-33 Mick Crutchley; Chris Perring 49-9 Steve Morris; Adrian James 48-38 Alan Swabey; Ray Bunkum 36-41 Dave Trenerry).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.