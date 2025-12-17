Ben's Plaice Polperro Darts League latest
WANDERERS now hold a six-point lead over closest rivals Shipfaced following the final league fixtures of 2025 on Friday, December 12.
Wanderers ran out clear 8-1 winners against Legion. It wasn't all plain sailing as Mog Bickley dropped a leg against Stuart Devoy. Chris Cannock was the sole point taker for Legion against Nick Haley.
Wanderers’ Ben Lewis (Wanderers) recorded the second highest finish of the league so far with 124. Shipfaced dropped a point further behind with a 7-2 victory against Polruan Pirates who saw Ali Devereux taking a singles win against Kye Skeldon and a doubles success through Bill Beese and Steve Edmonds.
At the foot of the table, The Dart Side drew level with A Team, although A Team do have a game in hand after their game with Bull Hitters was postponed.
The Dart Side fell to a 6-3 defeat against Barbican. Tina Campbell, with her first win of the season, and John Warren were the Singles winners for The Dart Side.
Travellers move a point closer to second-placed Shipfaced with an 8-1 victory against Trailer Trash who saw Rob Sainsbury defeat Sean Batten.
In the final match of the evening, Pelynt hosted Udder Bullocks and fell to a 5-4 defeat. After leading 3-0 after the doubles games, Bullocks couldn't reproduce the results in the singles, losing four out of the six games.
This Friday (December 19) sees the preliminary round of the Knockout Cup. Last year’s winners Wanderers face the team they beat in the final, Shipfaced (previously Rowett Rebels) with the other ties see Legion host Barbican, A Team visit Travellers and Trailer Trash welcome Polruan Pirates.
RESULTS AND SCORERS: POLRUAN PIRATES 2 (T Bawden 100, 140; C Cox 174; A Devereux 138; S Edmunds 100; S Edmunds 2x100, 160) SHIPFACED 7 (N Toms 4x100, 140; P Cunningham, 120; M Gilham 2x100; R Coombs 100; P Cunningham 100; C Skeldon 100; N Toms 2x100, 108; M Gilham 100, 122, 123, 140); PELYNT 4 (S Shaw 2x100; J Fowler 100, 121, 140; M Julian 100, 120; A Rixon 100 120, S Parnell 2x100, A Rixon 100, 121) UDDER BULLOCKS 5 (A Collins 2x100, 120; O Jackson 3x100, 120; T Collins 2x100, 119, 138, 140; M Lorenz 4x100, 125, 2x140; A Bebb 136; T Collins 101F; A Collins 121); WANDERERS 8 (N Haley 3x100; A Grant 100, 2x121, 140; B Lewis 2x100, 140; T Bridger 2x100, 2x140; S Lewis 2x100, 125, 140; M Bickley 100, 121, 125; B Lewis 2x100, 137, 124F; M Bickley 2x140; S Lewis 100, 140; N Haley 2x100, 140; A Grant 2x100, 140; T Bridger 100, 140) LEGION 1 (C Cannock 5x100, 140; S Oliver 2x100; G Birkett 2x100; J Nelson 2x100, 140; S Devoy 125; J Nelson 100; S Devoy 100; G Birkett 100, 120); BARBICAN 6 (K Hoskin 101; P Davis 2x100; M Wright 100, 121; M Wright 140; P Davis 100, 120; D Keen 100, 109) THE DART SIDE 3 (D Northcott 100, 140; R Napper 125; J Warren 100; J Warren 100; T Campbell 115; D Northcott 140; D Northcott 112); TRAILER TRASH 1 (R Sainsbury 100; R Sainsbury 3x100, 120; Y Hutchings 3x100; B Palmer 101) TRAVELLERS 8 (S Batten 2x100, 111; A Driver 2x100; C Budd 2x100, 121; R Rendle 4x100; S Rendle 6x100; M Marshall 150).
TABLE: 1 Wanderers - P11 PTS 81; 2 Shipfaced - P11 PTS 75; 3 Travellers - P11 PTS 65; 4 Udder Bullocks - P11 PTS 58; 5 Pelynt P11 PTS 50; 6 Bull Hitters P10 PTS 48; 7 Polruan Pirates - P11 PTS 47; 8 Legion P11 PTS 45; 9 Trailer Trash - P11 PTS 36; 10 Barbican P11 PTS 32; 11 A Team - P10 PTS 24; The Dart Side P11 PTS 24.
