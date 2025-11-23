By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO DARTS LEAGUE LATEST
TRAVELLERS took the chance to close the gap on the top two in the league with an emphatic 8-1 victory against Barbican.
Travellers raced into a 6-0 lead before Pete Davis grabbed a point for Barbican with a 2-0 victory over Mike Marshall. It was the only high point for Barbican as Travellers took the last two singles. Kate Kitt did put up some resistance for Barbican losing 2-1 to Chris Budd.
Pelynt closed the gap on Polruan Pirates with a 5-4 victory over the Pirates. With the match all square at 2-2, Pelynt took the next three singles without losing a leg to lead 5-4. Pirates did grab the last two singles to make the score more respectable.
A Team lost 5-4 to Trailer Trash but after leading 2-0 A Team lost the next five games. They did rally at the end with victories for Aaron Simmons and Liam Thomas but it was too late.
The Dart Side raced into a 2-1 lead against Legion but couldn't keep up the pace as it was only Becky Napper that could produce a singles win against Shirley Nelson. Legion ended up 6-3 victors and Dart Side slipped a point further adrift at the foot of the table.
Shipfaced and Wanderers faced each other in a top of the table clash. It was always going to be a tight match and so it proved with Wanderers moving three points clear at the top with a 5-4 victory.
Wanderers now head the table on 56 points after seven wins in eight.
Results: The Dart Side 3 Legion 6, Pelynt 5 Polruan Pirates 4, Travellers 8 Barbican 1, Shipfaced 4 Wanderers 5, Trailer Trash 5 A Team 4.
