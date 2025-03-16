By Peter Mutton
LISKEARD AREA LADIES LEAGUE
QUALIFYING for the semi-finals of the doubles competition which will be played at Finals Night this evening (Wednesday, March 19) are Courtenay and Cara Mutton of Dobwalls FC B, Ann-Merrie Cole and Debbie Jefford (JJ’s Bar), Kay Devine and Jen Martin (Manor House) and Kirsty Jefford and Esme Carmichael (Manor House).
Courtenay and Cara progressed to the next stage with wins against Lisa Gregory and Lisa Coffin (Manor House) and team-mates Paula Pope and Jeanette Keast.
Kay and Jen qualified for their semi-final spot by defeating Heather Marshall and Dorothy Varcoe (Dobwalls FC C) and Sara Waters and Kim Markey (Liskeard RBL).
Ann-Merrie and Debbie had to navigate their way through a preliminary round game against Heather Palmer and Katie Willcocks (Sports Club Roses) and then beat Andrea Hewitt and Myra Hyne (Sports Club Belles) and Julianne Waters and Rosie Holland (Liskeard RBL) to secure their place.
Kirsty and Esme enjoyed victories against Linda Waters and Kayleigh Agar (Dobwalls FC A) and Charmaine Crocker and Rachel Haley (Con Club) to book their passage through.
Liskeard and District Darts League
BRITISH Legion’s Matt Hardy and Matt Prinn took the doubles title last week.
They beat Tony Hicks and Dan Putt (DFC Biffa), Albert Cooper Jnr and Luke Jackson (MC Nuts) and their team-mates Jerry Harris and Richard Pollard to claim the title.
Jerry and Richard had earlier defeated Courtenay and Cara Mutton (Dobwalls FC), team-mates Roger O’Connor and Alan Stidwell and Kye Fowler and Zak Peel (JJ’s Bar).
Their last four opponents were James and Kyle Chudleigh who they beat 2-1, which also included a maximum 180 from Jerry.
This Friday, March 21, will see the singles competition held at Dobwalls FC.
All entrants are asked to sign in by 8.15pm.
On completion of the event, all the league trophies will be presented.