CALLINGTON Cricket Club’s three senior teams were all in action at the weekend ahead of this Saturday’s big kick-off.
A much-changed first team welcomed Old Bristolians Westbury on Saturday and saw a fine debut from youth graduate Spencer Whatley.
The 17-year-old speedster took 3-18 from six overs as the visitors were reduced to 54-5 after 17 overs when the rain set in.
Cornwall opening bowler Ben Ellis claimed 2-22 from his seven overs.
Earlier Callington had recovered from 64-4 and 126-8 to post 172 all-out.
Opener Liam Lindsay made 32 and Ben Allsop 22, but it was Ben Ellis’ partnership of 34 with Joe White (9) that kept them competitive.
Sunday saw the seconds and thirds in action in the opening round of the 2025 Isaac Foot Cup, albeit with mixed success.
At 1pm the thirds took on neighbours Liskeard, and it was the Lux Park outfit who were given a 20-run headstart due to being in the league below, ran out winners by four wickets with a ball to spare.
Callington’s total of 107 all-out was made possible by 30 not out from South African batsman Rowen Taplin. The next best was Tom Neville’s 17.
All six Liskeard bowlers were in the wickets with Tony Walton (2-3), Ben Powell (2-20), Chris Calfe (2-17) and Harsh Chaudhary (2-30) chipping in.
Needing effectively just 88, Liskeard failed to score freely all the way through and needed 14 off the final five balls before Powell (30no) struck 14 off the next four to win it.
Ryan Hodge starred with 4-18 as Callington Seconds eased past Yelverton by five wickets.
The talented seamer and Spencer Whatley (3-14) shared seven wickets as the Devonians were dismissed for just 95 having been 76-2. Alex Mortimore also took 3-23.
Openers Ben Allsop (33) and Nick Parker (48) added 75, before a late wobble kept things interesting.