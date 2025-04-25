CORNWALL County Cricket Club have named their team for Sunday’s NCCA Trophy opener with Oxfordshire at St Just (11am).
Oxfordshire will head to the far west of the Duchy to take on a Cornish side missing several big players as pros Will MacVicar and Alex Blake are both unavailable, as are Callington duo Xavier Clarke and Mohammed Danyaal, the latter who has turned out for Cambridgeshire in the not too distant past.
Cornwall’s side has a youthful look to it, although Somerset all-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy has been given permission to play.
Of the rest of the side, John Moon (Werrington) and Alfie MacDonald (Camborne) get call-ups, as does Scott Kellow, who has only recently joined Truro after two seasons at Constantine who play in Division Two West.
Looking ahead to the game, Cornwall skipper Paul Smith said: “Oxfordshire are a very strong outfit and unfortunately we are a couple players light with Blake, MacVicar and Xavie Clarke all missing.
“However, it allows others a chance and will provide insight into the squad depth moving throughout the season.
“We hope to hit the ground running and be competitive on our own soil, but it’s a challenge I am very much looking forward to and we can’t wait to get going!”
Smith also gave his thoughts on last summer and hopes to build on that in 2025.
He said: “The T20 competition was an interesting new format. We got through the group stages in first place for the second year running and then we went to the Super 12s, beat Shropshire easily, before losing a shootout for finals day to a strong Berkshire side having dropped a couple of crucial catches which was unfortunate.
“We then moved on to the 50-over stuff and didn’t qualify due to an inferior run-rate which has been the case for a few years now. We hope to alter that this year.
“Last up was the three-day game and it was excellent to maintain our Division One status after being promoted by beating Cheshire in our last game, and it was nice to contribute and score my maiden century for Cornwall.
“For us this year it’s always to be as competitive as we can be and win as many games as we can.
“Hopefully, we can continue our T20 success, maintain our Championship status, and get on the right side of the run-rate in the 50-over competition!”
Cornwall’s selections in recent years have gained plenty of noise from across the county, but Smith feels they’re getting it right.
He said: “Technically a few of the so-called ‘outsiders’ aren’t outsiders anymore because they play their club cricket in the county.
“The selection policy of picking players who commit to the county over club commitments has meant that we naturally are able to balance quality of outsiders such as Alex Blake and Will MacVicar with Cornish youngsters like Alfie MacDonald and Karl Leathley who are 19 and 23 respectively.”
Cornwall v Oxfordshire (11am): Karl Leathley (Helston), Lewis Goldsworthy (Helston, Somerset), Max Tryfonos (Callington), Alfie MacDonald (Camborne), John Moon (Werrington), Paul Smith (Castle Bromwich, capt), Jake Rowe (Chippenham), Alex Bone (St Austell), Scott Kellow (Truro), Ben Ellis (Callington), Ellis Whiteford (Redruth).