By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO DARTS LEAGUE LATEST
JUST two points separate the bottom two teams after the latest round of fixtures on Friday night.
A Team grabbed a brace of points against Legion when Liam Thomas and Julie Whiston took a doubles point against Jim Nelson and Stuart Devoy. Liam then completed his double for the evening as he also took a point in the singles.
Second bottom Old School Foxes travelled to Polruan to take on league leaders Wanderers, but no mercy was shown by Wanderers as they demolished Foxes without losing a leg.
Morgan Bickley, for the second time this season, hit three 180s.
The ‘Wooden Spoon’ could be decided on Friday as A Team and Foxes face each other.
Elsewhere in the division, Steve Rendle saw off Tom Bawden 2-1 in the final match to give Pelynt Travellers a 5-4 victory over the Polruan Pirates, while the mid-table battle between Russell Smugglers and Pelynt went the way of the Smugglers, 8-1.
Bulls Hitters travelled to Polperro to face Wasted Seamen and despite losing the last two singles to Nathan Warren and Gareth Bailey, came away with six points.
Rowett Rebels travelled to Lanreath to take on fourth-placed Udder Bullocks.
It was always going to be a tricky tie and could leave Rebels with a mountain to climb if they were to stay in touch with Wanderers for the title.
Rebels started well and raced to a 4-0 lead.
Owen Jackson stopped the rot by beating Barrie Evans before Kye Skeldon and Nathan Toms put Rebels back in control with wins against Terry Collins and Matt Lorenz.
Johnny Collins grabbed a second point for Bullocks when he beat Kyle Courtis, but Matt Gilham kept the title race open with a victory over Andy Bebb.
The 7-2 win keeps them three points behind Wanderers.
RESULTS AND SCORES: PELYNT TRAVELLERS 5 (A Driver 4x100, 2x140, 180; C Budd 100; M Marshall 3x100; S Batten 100, 121, 133; L Lawrence 140; S Rendle 4x100, 135, 140) POLRUAN PIRATES 4 (J Grainger 2x100, 135, 137; A Devereux 100, 135; C Fisher 126; T Bawden 4x100, 2x140); RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 8 (B Beese 100, Y Hutchins 4x100, 125; R Sainsbury 140; R Sainsbury 134; S Edmunds 3x100, 110) PELYNT 1 (J Fowler 100, M Johns 125, J Harper 2x100); WANDERERS 9 (M Bickley 4x100, 125, 3x140, 3x180; N Haley 2x100, 118; T Bridger 107, 121, 132; S Lewis 3x100, 2x140; A Grant 3x100, 140; B Lewis 3x100, 140) OLD SCHOOL FOXES 0 (D Northcott 100; R Napper 134; S Emery 115; C Pink 101); UDDER BULLOCKS 2 (A Collins 2x100, O Jackson 100, 125, 140; T Collins 2x100, 140; M Lorenz 105; J Collins 123, 2x140; A Bebb 102) ROWETT REBELS 7 (C Skeldon 3x100; B Evans 2x100, 123, 140; K Skeldon 3x100, 105, 180; N Toms 2x100; K Courtis 2x100, 125, 120-FINISH; M Gilham 5x100, 123); WASTED SEAMEN 3 (A Julian 100, N Warren 100, 110, 111; G Bailey 100, 119) BULL HITTERS 6 (M Jeffries 120, 2x125, 135, 2x140; S Crane 2x100, 122, 140; G Toms 125); THE A TEAM 2 (L Thomas 100, 140; J Whiston 116; C Carter 100; L Maxwell 100) LEGION 7 (J Nelson 100; S Devoy 3x100; C Cannock 2x100, 121; G Birkett 137, 140; P Cunningham 4x100; S Oliver 114, 140).