By Craig Skeldon
WANDERERS claimed the title after seeing off nearest challengers Rowett Rebels on Friday, March 28.
The Rebels needed to win 6-3 to be level on points, but it was the Wanderers that emerged victorious by the same scoreline to take the title by six points.
Needing a fast start, the Rebels soon foun themselves 4-1 down and out of the equation as Wanderers took the two doubles and saw wins for Andy Grant and Mog Bickley.
The final four matches were shared as Wanderers could celebrate.
At the other end of the table, A Team ensured they took the Wooden Spoon again after a 9-0 defeat to Bulls Hitters.
Five of the matches were 2-1.
Second bottom Old School Foxes went down 9-1 to Legion despite Dave Northcott’s victory over Tom Smith.
Pelynt Travellers secured third spot after edging past Russell Smugglers 5-4, while Udder Bullocks finished fourth after a close match against Pelynt who had earlier fought back from 3-0 down to draw level.
Andy Collins saw off Matt Johns in the decider.
Wasted Seamen also rounded off their campaign with a 5-4 success over Polruan Pirates.
In a see-saw battle, it was Steve Keylock’s victory over Donna Bawden that got the job done.
Results and Scores: WASTED SEAMEN 5 (A Julian 2x100; M Warren 125; W Courtis 100, 110F; V Moreau 120; S Keylock 4x100, 123, 125) POLRUAN PIRATES 4 (A Devereux 100, 125; J Grainger 3x100, 121, 122, 140; T Bawden 2x100, 120); UDDER BULLOCKS 5 (J Collins 2x100, 135; A Collins 100, 140; M Lorenz 100, 125, 140; O Jackson 3x100, 120, 140; A Bebb 100) PELYNT 4 (T Fowler 100, 125, 140; J Fowler 100; P Crocker 5x100, 125; D Mitchell 2x100, 125); LEGION 8 (P Cunningham 100, 140; T Smith 2x100; C Cannock 4x100, 123, 136, 140; J Nelson 100) OLD SCHOOL FOXES 1 (D Northcott 3x100, M Napper 3x100, 116; T Campbell 110); WANDERERS 6 (A Grant 3x100, 2x140; M Bickley 5x100, 154, 180; B Lewis 100, 121, 131, 140; T Bridger 2x100; S Lewis 5x100, 121, 137, 4x140) ROWETT REBELS 3 (K Courtis 2x100, 129; B Evans 100, 138; N Toms 4x100, 114, 2x140; M Gilham 5x100, 120, 121); THE A TEAM 0 (L Singleton 123; W Rose 2x100; C Maxwell 118, 134, 140) BULL HITTERS 9 (M Jeffries 100 140; S Crane 2x100, 127, 134, 140, 180; I Dyer 100; G Toms 100); PELYNT TRAVELLERS 5 (M Marshall 125; S Batten 2x100, 140; N Hicks 100, 125, 140; S Rendle 2x100, 121; A Driver 2x100, 105, 121, 2x140; R Rendle 4x100)RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 4 (D Robinson 132; R Sainsbury 2x100, 138, 2x140; B Beese 5x100; R Sainsbury 2x100, 101).
FINAL TABLE: 1 Wanderers PLAYED 22 WON 21 LOST 1 POINTS 164; 2 Roweet Rebels P22 W20 L2 PTS 158; 3 Pelynt Travellers P22 W17 L5 PTS 131; 4 Udder Bullocks P22 W11 L11 PTS 111; 5 Legion P22 W13 L9 PTS 106; 6 Russell Smugglers P22 W12 L10 PTS 102; 7 Bulls Hitters P22 W12 L10 PTS 100; 8 Pelynt P22 W9 L13 PTS 97; 9 Polruan Pirates P22 W8 L14 PTS 86; Wasted Seamen P22 W6 L16 PTS 69; 11 Old School Foxes P22 W1 L21 PTS 33; 12 A Team P22 W2 L20 PTS 31.