By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO DARTS LEAGUE LATEST
FRIDAY night saw just two games as the top two played catch up matches.
First up were Wanderers who faced the league’s bottom club, A Team, so an easy victory looked on the cards.
In the first doubles of the evening, it was all square at 1-1 between Ben Lewis and Andy Grant who faced Julie Whiston and Lynda Maxwell.
Ben and Andy managed to scrape through 2-1 to avoid an upset. That was the highlight as Wanderers ran through the card without reply recording a 9-0 victory and only losing the one leg. Rowett Rebels had a slightly tougher match against Wanderers' stablemates, Polruan Pirates. Instructions from Wanderers would have been to take as many points as possible to leave Wanderers clear at the top.
It didn't start well for Pirates as they lost the first eight games without losing a leg and all looked set for a 9-0.
Charlie Cox had other ideas when he won the first leg against Barrie Evans.
Barrie squared the match taking the second leg and in a very close decider, Charlie snatched a point for Pirates and left Rebels trailing in the table by a single point.
With three matches to go, it could all go down to the last game of the season when Wanderers host Rebels.
Results and Scorers: ROWETT REBELS 8 (K Courtis 100, 121, 140; C Skeldon 2x100, 2x140; M Gilham 100, 125; N Toms 3x100, 3x140; K Skeldon 100, 125; B Evans 100) POLRUAN PIRATES 1 (J Grainger 2x100, 121, 132; T Bawden 100; A Devereux 117, 121; C Chan 3x100, 101) WANDERERS 9 (B Lewis 6x100, 180; A Grant 2x100, 2x140; M Bickley 2x100, 123, 2x140, 180; T Bridger 4x100, 123; S Lewis 2x100, 123, 2x140, 152-finish; N Haley 2x100) THE A TEAM 0 (L Singleton 140, C Carter 100, 110).