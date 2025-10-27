The Pirates headed to South West London off the back of two narrow defeats to Hartpury and Ampthill which was followed by a 15-all draw with Doncaster Knights, and although performances have been far from worrying, Cattle admitted getting the ‘W’ which came via tries from Arwel Robson, Ben Cambriani, Arthur Relton, Alfie Petch, Sol Moody and Luke Ratcliff plus four conversions from Robson, was all-important.