CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle felt his side got their ‘just reward’ as they grabbed their first Champ Rugby win of the season on Saturday with a resounding 38-10 success at London Scottish.
The Pirates headed to South West London off the back of two narrow defeats to Hartpury and Ampthill which was followed by a 15-all draw with Doncaster Knights, and although performances have been far from worrying, Cattle admitted getting the ‘W’ which came via tries from Arwel Robson, Ben Cambriani, Arthur Relton, Alfie Petch, Sol Moody and Luke Ratcliff plus four conversions from Robson, was all-important.
He said: “This victory was one we really needed after a few close calls this season, remembering too that the Richmond Athletic Ground has at times proved a tricky place for us in the past.
“Down to 13 men twice in the game was a little disruptive for us, but our physicality in the match, and especially so just before half-time, was admirable. We showed a lot of commendable heart and spirit, and with a fine defensive effort did well to arrive at half-time with a 17-0 lead.”
While there are always things to work on, Cattle was glad to reward the fan base and praised a couple of individuals.He continued: “It wasn’t a perfect performance, but it was an eventful and at times chaotic game that we ultimately negotiated, plus it was enjoyable for our supporters to watch.
“Some of the boys really stood out, including Tomi Agbongbon and Sol Moody when he came on, and to the credit of all in the squad everyone has been working and training hard and today was their just reward.”
The Pirates are next in action this Saturday when they welcome unbeaten Caldy to the Mennaye Field (2.30pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.