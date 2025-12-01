CORNWALL’S two senior teams host Devon at Carnmoggas this Sunday in the English Short Mat Bowls Association Inter County Championship.
The Tinners, in their last fixture of the group stages, take on Devon Premier still having a chance of qualification for the knockout stages.
A total of 31 points for Cornwall would secure first place, anything will take the group outcome down to the last match when Devon host Dorset Destroyers on Sunday, January 11 at Okehampton Table Tennis Club.
Cornwall have one change from the team that faced Dorset at Carnmoggas a month ago with Lee Rowland returning, replacing Richard Kerr.
The full team is: Martin Boraston (Duloe), Oskar Bryan (Camelford and District) , Ian Crossett (Saltash Kernow), Elise Daniell (Holmans), Mike Dyer (Penlee), Peter Hore (Holmans), Andy Jiggens (Kensey Vale), Luke Jolly (Holmans), Nigel Nicholls (Penlee), Chris Page (Duloe), Kate Richards (Luxulyan), Lee Rowland (Camelford & District), Mark Slack (Duloe), Steve Smith (Holmans), Nick Trewin (Kensey Vale), Nicholas Truscott (Holmans), Mark Williams (Camelford and District), Steve Williamson (Luxulyan), John Worton (St Newlyn East), Sandra Worton (St Newlyn East).
The current Group Two standings see Cornwall sit on 79 points from their three outings with Devon and Dorset, who have played twice each, on 60 and 21 respectively.
The second team – better known as the Smugglers – go into this weekend’s match knowing qualification for the knockout competition is beyond them and team manager Luke Jolly makes a number of changes to the team with a view to next year.
The full team for the match is Gary Davey (Liskeard), Tony Jago (Withiel), Chris Jennings (Camelford and District), Richard Kerr (Saltash Kernow), Graham Luke (Withiel), Sally (Penzance), Elaine Nowell (St Keverne), Steve Nowell (St Keverne), Mark Payne (Holmans), Jon Reed (Duloe), Mark Richards (Luxulyan), Austen Runnels (Luxulyan), Dennis Shorthouse (Saltash Kernow), Craig Strippel (Penzance), Nigel Taylor (Penzance), David Topliffe (Boscastle), Eileen Williams (Camelford and District), Christine Worth (Withiel), John Worth (Withiel), Rosemary Young (Blisland).
The matches get underway at 10am and will run through to around 4pm with four sessions of play.
This coming Saturday will see the National Qualifiers completed at Carnmoggas with the National Pairs and National Over 55’s Pairs. There are a total of 15 and 11 entries respectively.
