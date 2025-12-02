CORNWALL’S own Finn Hawkins has capped off a breakthrough 2025 season by winning bronze at the iQFOiL European Championship in Palermo, Italy, establishing himself as one of the world’s top windsurfers.
At just 22, Finn impressed throughout the regatta, securing a place on the podium in a highly competitive fleet and demonstrating the talent that has made him one of Britain’s most promising young sailors.
Hawkins was joined in the medal series by reigning world champion Andy Brown, who concluded his breakthrough season with a fifth-place finish, just missing out on a place in the final.
Finn said: “I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved this week. It’s been a challenging but hugely rewarding event, and I feel like I’ve taken another big step forward in my development.
“The level in the fleet is incredibly high, so to come away with a result like this gives me a lot of confidence. I’m excited to keep building and push on into 2026 including competing at a home World Championship in Portland.”
As the 2025 racing season comes to a close, the British Sailing Team is already looking forward to 2026, where the iQFOiL World Championships will be hosted in Weymouth and Portland – marking the first time the UK will stage a major championship in the class and the first Olympic windsurfing world title event on British waters since 2009.
