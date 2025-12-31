ED DICKINSON was the winner of the final race of the year in the Cornwall Multi-Terrain Race Series on December 21 – the St Piran’s Revenge.
The event – which is held by Perranporth-based Perran Trail Runners, saw 256 runners complete the 10K race which starts and finishes on the town’s beach an encompasses dunes, coast path and moorland.
But it was Falmouth Running Club’s Dickinson that proved too quick for the rest, winning in 44 minutes and 57 seconds to defend his title. He finished more than two minutes clear of Thomas Nancarrow (47:02) who was just three seconds ahead of Truro Running Club’s Callum Pinch.
Jo Meek, a runner from Winchester and District Athletics Club in Hampshire was the fastest female home in 51:49, 32 ahead of Cornwall AC’s Anna Jenkins.
Sarah Reel (Falmouth RC) was the third fastest lady over the line in 53:24.
Truro were the winners of the female team race with the home club second and Truro Seconds in third.
On the men’s front, the city club were victorious once more as Falmouth and St Austell RC were second and third respectively.
The top three in each age category were as follows:
Female Under 20: 1 Chloe Clarke (Cornwall AC) – 55:16; 2 Libby Bonney (St Austell RC) – 1:02:17; 3 N/A; F20-34: 1 Sarah Reel (Falmouth RC) – 53:24; 2 Abbi McEwan (St Austell RC) – 56:28; 3 Lydia Rice Franks (unattached) – 56:28; F35-39: 1 Hannah Harrison (unattached) – 55:01; 2 Katie Robinson (Falmouth RC) – 1:03:09; 3 Fay Cameron (Newquay RR) – 1:04:40; F40-44: 1 Anna Harrold (Truro RC) – 54:37; 2 Ellie Jameson (Mount Hawke Mules) – 58:19; 3 Jenna Bissell (Truro RC) – 1:01:02; F45-49: 1 Jo Meek (Winchester and District AC) – 51:49; 2 Anna Jenkins (Cornwall AC) – 52:21; 3 Colette Clements (Newquay RR) – 1:03:00; F50-54: 1 Anne Matthews (Perran Trail Runners) – 1:00:19; 2 Lisa Wilson (Truro RC) – 1:04:38; 3 Gail Hartill (unattached) – 1:04:36; F55-59: 1 Emma Stepto (Cornwall AC) – 1:01:49; 2 Sue Nancarrow (Truro RC) – 1:04:18; 3 Gail Aspden (Truro RC) – 1:08:02; F60-64: 1 Helen Mitchell (Truro RC) – 1:03:01; 2 Liz Trebilcock (Truro RC) – 1:11:11; 3 Sarah Myford (Newquay and Par AC) – 1:11:53; F65-69: 1 Sally Powell (Carn Runners) – 1:43:13; 2 Carol Norwood (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:47:25; 3 Jennie Massey (Hayle Runners) – 1:49:28; F70-74: 1 Janet Watson (Carn Runners) – 1:29:14; 2 and 3 N/A.
Male Under 20: 1 Dylan Stevens (Newquay and Par AC) – 51:28; 2 and 3 N/A; M30-34: 1 Thomas Nancarrow (unattached) – 47:02; 2 Callum Pinch (Truro RC) – 47:05; 3 Peter Watson (Falmouth RC) – 48:10; M35-39: 1 Ed Dickinson (44:57); 2 Chris Annear (Truro RC) – 51:37; 3 Charles Buscombe (Newquay RR) – 53:12; M40-44: 1 Tom Cartney (Falmouth RC) – 48:35; 2 Andrew Senior (Truro RC) – 50:28; 3 Tim Hicks (Truro RC) – 50:44; M45-49: 1 Alex Marples (Truro RC) – 48:06; 2 Dan Alsop (St Austell RC) – 49:57; 3 James Youlden (St Austell RC) – 51:49; M50-54: 1 Andrew Harverson (Truro RC) – 49:27; 2 Jonny Colaco (Newquay RR) – 50:20; 3 Mike Dowrick (Cornwall AC) – 53:05; M55-59: 1 Ian Curnow (Hayle Runners) – 57:42; 2 Greg Dufour-Cox (Falmouth RC) – 58:00; 3 Jeremy Stephens (Hayle Runners) – 1:00:56; M60-64: 1 Darrin Porter (Hayle Runners) – 52:03; 2 Paul McDermott (Perran Pacers) – 1:03:44; 3 Paul Cole (Falmouth RC) – 1:05:53; M65-69: 1 Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 59:52; 2 Steve Towsey (St Austell RC) – 1:06:20; 3 Steve Menear (St Austell RC) – 1:12:02; M70-74: 1 Peter Brocklehurst (St Austell Athletes RC) – 1:02:04; 2 Gavin Clegg (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:06:15; 3 N/A; M75-79: 1 Peter Drew (Carn Runners) – 1:35:04; 2 Des Evans (Newquay RR) – 1:42:20; 3 N/A.
The first race of the 2026 Cornwall Grand Prix Series is the newly-formed Trevithick 12K on Sunday, January 18.
That race is organised by Carn Runners and replaces the Storm Force race.
The seventh event of the Multi-Terrain Race Series is the St Austell Skyline 10 on Saturday, March 21. After last year’s successful trial, the race has now been added to the calendar.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.