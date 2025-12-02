COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
Bude 45 Bodmin 0
BUDE eventually eased to a seven-try victory over strugglers Bodmin who had their moments early on at Bencoolen Meadow.
The visitors arrived winless and have even have had to concede twice to sit on minus-10 points, but gave a fine account of themselves, particularly in the first 15 minutes where their forwards made several powerful surges.
The hosts rotated their squad from the victory at St Austell Seconds the week before with Bailey Fackrell, Chris Hill, Josh Rowland and Cobi Yelland coming into the side for injured veteran Olly Denford as well as skipper Will Hockridge, Finley Fry and Alex Robinson, all of whom took their place amongst the replacements.
After they had weathered the early Bodmin pressure, Bude created an excellent attacking position deep in the visitors' territory and from the ensuing ruck quick thinking by scrum-half Olly Mounce set young flanker Oscar Davey on his way before he offloaded to loosehead-prop Charlie Firman who crashed over from close range. Fly-half Brad Thomas added the extras and the Seasiders led 7-0.
Then, in the 27th minute Bude went further ahead when No.8 Fred Saxton picked up from the base of an attacking scrum and made good ground before slipping a pass to Hilliam-Cooke who crossed for an unconverted try.
With half-time fast approaching the scoreline didn't really reflect the Seasiders' dominance, but on 35 minutes they took advantage of a defensive mistake by the visitors when flanker Matt Maniglia picked up a loose ball at a scrum and broke through before combining with Thomas to put Hilliam-Cooke in for the hosts' third and the centre's second of the afternoon. The fly-half added the extras for good measure at 19-0.
Following the turn around the scoreline remained unchanged until the 53rd minute when from an attacking scrum Saxton picked up and was unstoppable from close-range. Again Thomas slotted the conversion with the try-scoring bonus-point in the bag.
With the game now moving in the final quarter, an excellent long distance individual effort by Fry as he scooted up the left touchline made the scoreline 31-0 to the home side before Maniglia dotted down following quick-thinking by Mounce at a penalty award five metres from the visitors' line on 68 minutes.
Thomas added the conversion before doing likewise following Saxton’s last-minute try following an attacking scrum deep in Bodmin's 22.
This weekend is a busy one for the club.
The men’s first team travel to mid-table Perranporth, the Seconds entertain Redruth Albany in the Counties 3 Tribute Ale League Cup (2.30pm) and the Colts are also at home to their Perranporth counterparts in the Cornwall Colts League (1pm).
On Sunday Bude Ladies are away to Paignton Ladies in Women’s NC 2 South West (West).
BUDE: Pharo, Rowland, Tharme, Hilliam-Cooke, Yelland, Thomas, Mounce; Firman, Cholwill, Chater, Fackrell, Hill; Davey, Maniglia, Saxton (co-capt). Replacements: Kennett, Fry, Hockridge, Robinson.
Tries: Firman, Hilliam-Cooke (2), Saxton (2), Fry, Maniglia; Convs: Thomas (5); Pens: N/A.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.