With half-time fast approaching the scoreline didn't really reflect the Seasiders' dominance, but on 35 minutes they took advantage of a defensive mistake by the visitors when flanker Matt Maniglia picked up a loose ball at a scrum and broke through before combining with Thomas to put Hilliam-Cooke in for the hosts' third and the centre's second of the afternoon. The fly-half added the extras for good measure at 19-0.