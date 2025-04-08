By Nicholas Truscott
CORNWALL COUNTY SHORT MAT BOWLS ASSOCIATION LATEST
THE Bebbington Cup competition was played at Carnmoggas Indoor Bowling Club with the four area league winners playing for the title of county league champions.
The four teams taking part were Holmans (West), Withiel (Central), Bobcats (Camelford - North) and Duloe (East) who had one the title three times in a row.
The first round of games saw Duloe against Withiel and Bobcats against Holmans.
Duloe won both games with Chris Page, Caroline Trubshaw, Charlotte Rollings and Alan Trubshaw defeating Rob Wilson, Janice Green, David Flowers and Nigel Tamblyn 19-1, while Jon Read, Lenny Lee, Martin Boraston and Mark Slack defeating Wendy Liddicoat, Lorraine Davies, Brian Skinner and Tony Jago 12-9.
Holmans did likewise against the Bobcats securing 22-5 and 9-7 successes.
Duloe’s next task was against Holmans and they shared the spoils.
Holmans’ Janet Williams, Nicholas Truscott, Luke Jolly and Peter Hore won 14-12 against Chris Page, Caroline Trubshaw, Charlotte Rollings and Alan Trubshaw before Duloe’s Jon Read, Lenny Lee, Martin Boraston and Mark Slack saw off Bobby Doe, Steve Smith, Elise Daniell and David Studden, 12-10.
The Bobcats won both games against Withiel to give themselves a chance, but going into the final session Duloe and Holmans were tied on six points with Duloe two shots ahead. The final round of games saw Holmans against Withiel and Bobcats tackle Duloe.
Holmans won both games meaning Duloe needed to do likewise.
However, Bobcats had other ideas as Duloe’s Jon Read, Lenny Lee, Martin Boraston and Mark Slack were beaten 10-5, although Chris Page, Caroline Trubshaw, Charlotte Rollings and Alan Trubshaw won 14-10 in their final outing.
It meant Holmans finished on top of the table with 10 points out of a possible 12 to take the Bebbington Cup title for a third time, two ahead of Duloe.