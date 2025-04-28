ENGLAND HOCKEY MIXED CUP TIER ONE QUARTER-FINAL
Trojans 5 Caradon 4
CARADON put in a superb display before edged out in a nine-goal thriller in Southampton on Sunday.
The Cornish outfit made the long trip from the South West looking to go one step closer to a national final, but faced a stern challenge with the home side boasting players who play in two leagues above.
Those odds looked even slimmer when the hosts raced into a 2-0 lead, but that seemed to actually inspire Caradon who showed plenty of heart.
Libby Walsh pulled one back after a strong finish from a penalty corner and then Bizzie Jeffery levelled things up after another penalty corner.
Now there was real belief and the game was evenly balanced.
Trojans regained the lead again but Ben Hedley quickly levelled after rounding the keeper to flick home.
It meant a score of 3-3 at half-time with both teams playing some fantastic, high-level hockey.
Trojans again took the lead when their superstar player scored a neat finish, but again Caradon kept the belief and pushed forward.
Walsh equalised after another good penalty corner and with less than 10 minutes to play, Caradon did everything they could to force the game to flicks.
Just as it looked like that would be the case, Trojans won it with less than two minutes to go.
Reflecting on the day, a club spokesperson said: “Thanks to our very own Glayne Price for umpiring and showing that we produce great umpires as well
as great teams, and the way this team handled themselves before, during and after the game is something the whole club can be extremely proud of.
“Not only did we rule Cornish hockey this weekend, we also got to the last eight best mixed teams in the country.”