CARADON’S men’s first team are one win away from a perfect league season after thrashing Devonport Services 9-0 at Lux Park on Saturday.
The Liskeard-based outfit, who have scored a remarkable 142 goals and conceded just 23 from their 19 games in West Hockey League Division Two South, round off their league season at runners-up Ocean City on Saturday (12.15pm) knowing they could achieve a remarkable feat.
Saturday’s clash with their Plymouth opponents proved a real test in the opening 20 minutes, but once Ben Hedley broke the deadlock from a short corner, the hosts never looked back.
An inspired goalkeeping performance from the keeper kept the score down, that until Tyler Walsh drag-flicked home a short corner just before the break.
Caradon were the ones to push harder at the start of the second stanza, winning the 50/50 balls and playing some lovely short, sharp hockey.
Hedley soon added to his tally with a flick past the keeper before Caradon took it up another gear with Neil Spencer helping the ball home from a Hedley assist.
Luke Jeffery then flicked a ball on the baseline over the keeper into the side netting, before Walsh secured his hat-trick by notching twice in as many minutes.
There was still time for two more as Ben Reynolds nutmegged the keeper which was added to by Tom Haigh 30 seconds from time.
The ladies’ first team also enjoyed victory on Saturday as they won 5-3 at Cornish rivals Duchy in Division One South.
They headed to Redruth looking to cement second, but in the early stages needed some fine saves from Helen Delbridge, while at the other end Bizzie Jeffery tried her luck without success.
With 20 minutes a played a penalty corner was awarded after a good high press and Molly Walsh stepped up to dispatch a fierce drag flick which flew into the net off the upright. With confidence now restored, Caradon were piling in the pressure. A Jeffery strike was only partially cleared and Clare Poad prodded home to make it 2-0.
Duchy continued to be a nuisance and pulled a goal back through a well-worked penalty corner, only for Jeffery to regain the two-goal advantage with a reverse strike just before half-time.
Duchy came out all guns blazing after the break and scored quickly through another penalty corner routine.
A rash challenge from Hannah Bladon inside the circle resulted in a penalty flick which Duchy scored from to level the scores.
With the home side having the momentum it looked likely they would take the lead, but an injury stoppage allowed Caradon to regroup and regain control of the game.
Jeffery scored an equally impressive drag flick and now the visitors used their experience to control the game.
Player-of-the-match Molly Walsh and midfield partner Clare Mitchell showed great maturity and dictated play. Libby Walsh scored the final goal of the day when finishing brilliantly from an Abbie Ingram cross.
Exeter-based ISCA are the visitors to Lux Park on Saturday with them needing to win to replace Caradon as league runners-up.
Elsewhere around the club at the weekend, the men’s seconds won 7-1 at their Bodmin counterparts in Men’s Piran Division Two, while in the same division the development side took on Okehampton Seconds at Lux Park.
In the ladies’ section, the seconds ran out 3-0 winners at Ocean City in Division Two South to stay third in the table, while the thirds were beaten 3-2 at Bude in Trelawney Division One.
The fourths visited Truro Thirds for a development fixture in Trelawney Division Two.