CARADON’S mixed team moved into the quarter-finals of the England Hockey Mixed Tier One Knockout Championships at the weekend after beating a strong Bristol University team 5-4 at Lux Park on Sunday, April 13.
The game was full of individuals with a high skill level and played at a blistering pace in helpful conditions.
Bizzie Jeffery opened the scoring for the hosts with a lofted shot into the net, but Bristol soon equalised with a well-worked goal.
The game was end to end with both teams attacking hard and creating chances, but Bristol grabbed another after a strong string from their forward but Caradon clawed a goal back when Tyler Walsh dispatched a perfect penalty flick.
Bristol were relentless in their play and Emma Gliddon, Nathan Jeffery and Abbie Ingram had to be on top of their defensive game to stop the increasing pressure.
Captain Chris Facey made a crucial goal-line save but could do nothing to stop Bristol scoring another two before the break as they headed in 4-2 in front.
Caradon knew that if they scored quickly, they were right back in the game and within five minutes of the restart pulled one back via Hedley.
With Bristol playing a high defensive line, Walsh, Ollie Dinnis and Harry Pollard were able to play through balls into space.
One of these balls was latched on to by Hedley and he despatched what can only be described as a ‘worldie’ to level the scores.
Momentum had swung completely and it was Caradon creating the chances as Clare Mitchell, Jess Berry and Hannah Bladon helped Caradon control the game, and with Martin Batty marshalling the defensive midfield, Bristol had few opportunities at goal.
With 10 minutes to go, Jeffery scored the winner, brilliantly converting a penalty corner after a good advantage played by the umpire.
The quarter-final will be played on Sunday, April 28.
Caradon Tigers – a mix of men and women from slightly lower down the club – visited Pool Academy to take on Duchy Tangerines in the first round of the Mixed Cup over the weekend.
The visitors were ahead within five minutes as a well-struck shot from Lila Johns was rebounded and very nicely finished on the reverse by Tom Turpin.
Caradon doubled their lead when a long corner was smashed into the D by Turpin, and Ben Reynolds redirected it through the keeper’s legs.
Duchy pulled one back just before half-time after a defensive mix-up, but after some words at half-time, Caradon came back out on the front foot.
After Reynolds earned a penalty flick, his passion earned him a visit to the sideline with his opponent. The flick hit the post.
That seemed to inspire the hosts as they drew level with the help of a deflection, but Caradon then went up another gear.
Maintaining plenty of possession against a team desperate for the win themselves, this allowed them to create a number of chances.
Eventually their good play was rewarded as a well-worked short corner from Madi was finished off very elegantly by Madi.
They then held on to run out 3-2 winners in their first outing as a team.
There were a number of fine individual performances including from Jess Eldridge and Madi, plus goalkeeper Alex Maudsley who stepped in goal at the last minute and had a solid game.