Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, May 3
ST NEOT won the Division Four title last term and started with a 40-run success at neighbours Liskeard.
The visitors racked up a hefty 257-7 from their 40 overs with opener Andrew Tamblyn making 63.
Jack Kent (32), David Eldridge (29) and newcomer Chris Simpson (67) provided the impetus despite fine spells from Andrew Ware (3-20) and Andrew Cobb (2-29).
The home side fell short despite half centuries from both Ware (66) and Cobb (60).
Tideford dropped down to Division Four East for the first time in their long history due to the restructure and they were beaten by 41 runs at last year’s runners-up St Blazey Seconds.
Tideford’s three main bowlers – Nasrullah Mandozai (2-33), David Lockett (3-25) and Chris Anderson (2-34) shared seven wickets as the hosts were dismissed for 197.
Several batsmen got starts in the reply, but only Anton Luiten with 29 passed twenty as the end came with 31 balls remaining.
Tom Harris struck a boundary-filled 91 as Menheniot-Looe Seconds piled on the runs at their Lanhydrock counterparts.
The Bodmin-based club were far from full strength but Harris struck 11 fours and two sixes as his side made 262-9. Mike Maiden’s 48 helped as Alfie Wilson (3-33) and Josh Galvin (3-38) shared six wickets.
Lanhydrock batted through their 45 overs to finish on 175-6, opener Mark Trudgeon adding 63 not out.
Maiden’s 2-5 from nine overs was the pick, while Bob Fleming (3-24) got some late reward.
Duloe’s batsmen failed to fire at home to St Stephen who left with a six-wicket success.
Duloe could only muster 148 all-out as Simon Massey (27) and opener Thomas Turpin (24) were the only batsmen to pass 20, although 37 extras helped.
The visitors strolled to victory with 20 balls to spare despite Simon Massey’s 3-34.