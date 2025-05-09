PLYMOUTH Argyle have offered new deals to three of their out-of-contract stars, despite their relegation from the Championship back into League One.
Mustapha Bundu, Jordan Houghton and youngster Jack Matthews have all being offered terms to extend their stays at Home Park.
Leaving the club, however, will be Ben Waine, Saxon Earley, Will Jenkins Davies and Josh Bernard, whose current contracts expire at the end of June.
All five of Argyle’s loan signings – Darko Gyabi (Leeds United), Nikola Katic (FC Zurich), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Holstein Kiel) and Muhamed Tijani (Slavia Prague) have all returned to their parent clubs.
The Pilgrims will certainly be keen to keep hold of Bundu, who finished this season as the club’s second top scorer with 11 goals in all competitions. The Sierra Leone international enjoyed a strong finish to the season, netting in three of their last four games of the season.
Houghton has spent the last four seasons with the club, amassing over 180 appearances during that time. His experience – including helping Argyle gain promotion two seasons ago – will certainly be handy as they look for an immediate return to the Championship.
Matthews, meanwhile, was a first-year professional in 2024/25 after stepping up from the academy ranks. The 18-year-old did not break into the senior squad and had loan spells at Tavistock and Taunton Town.
Argyle 2024/25 Retained List:
Under contract: Rami Al Hajj, Michael Baidoo, Zak Baker, Malachi Boateng, Joe Edwards, Brendan Galloway, Dan Grimshaw, Ryan Hardie, Conor Hazard, Freddie Issaka, Bali Mumba, Nathanael Ogbeta, Victor Palsson, Julio Pleguezuelo, Adam Randell, Caleb Roberts, Matty Sorinola, Kornel Szucs, Maksym Talovierov, Callum Wright
Out of contract, offered new contract: Mustapha Bundu, Jordan Houghton, Jack Matthews.
Out of contract, released: Josh Bernard, Saxon Earley, Will Jenkins Davies, Ben Waine
Loan expired: Darko Gyabi, Nikola Katic, Michael Obafemi, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Muhamed Tijani