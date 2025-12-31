Saturday, January 3
National League (3pm, unless stated): Aldershot Tn v Solihull Moors, Altrincham v Morecambe, Boreham Wood v York City, Boston Utd v Eastleigh, Carlisle Utd v Wealdstone, Forest Green Rov v Halifax Tn, Rochdale v Brackley Tn, Scunthorpe Utd v Sutton Utd, Southend Utd v Truro City, Tamworth v Gateshead, Woking v Hartlepool Utd, Yeovil Tn v Braintree Tn (5.30pm).
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bideford v Mousehole, Bishops Cleeve v Sporting Club Inkberrow, Bristol Manor Farm v Exmouth Tn, Brixham v Tavistock, Falmouth Tn v Willand Rov, Frome Tn v Westbury Utd, Malvern Tn v Hartpury, Melksham Tn v Larkhall Ath, Portishead Tn v Bashley, Swindon Supermarine v Shaftesbury, Winchester City v Didcot Tn.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Bridgwater Utd v Brislington, Buckland Ath v St Austell, Clevedon Tn v Paulton Rov, Newquay v Ivybridge Tn, Sidmouth Tn v Bradford Tn, St Blazey v Saltash Utd, Torpoint Ath v Helston Ath, Wellington v Oldland Abbotonians.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Bude Tn v Wadebridge Tn, Callington Tn v Wendron Utd, Dobwalls v Camelford, Elburton Villa v Sticker, Millbrook v Falmouth Tn, St Day v Holsworthy, Truro City v Launceston.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Altarnun v St Blazey, Gunnislake v Torpoint Ath, North Petherwin v Foxhole Stars, Polperro v Callington Tn, Saltash Utd v St Mawgan, St Austell v Millbrook, Sticker v Kilkhampton.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Illogan RBL v St Day, Perranwell v Penryn Ath, Redruth Utd v Pendeen Rov, St Agnes v St Just, St Ives Tn v Ludgvan, Wendron Utd v Hayle.
Division One East (2.30pm): Boscastle v St Breward, Pensilva v Nanpean Rov, St Dominick v Saltash Utd, St Newlyn East v Lifton, St Stephen v Launceston, Wadebridge Tn v Dobwalls.
Division One West (2.30pm): Dropship v Troon, Hayle v Penzance, Holman Sports Club v Mawnan, Newlyn Non-Ath v Falmouth Utd, Porthleven v Probus, Wendron Utd v Illogan RBL.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Biscovey v Lostwithiel, Gerrans & St Mawes v Calstock, Mevagissey v Lanreath, Roche v Tregony, St Mawgan v Bude Tn.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Goonhavern Ath v Perranporth, Lanner v Falmouth DC, Mawnan v Perranwell, St Buryan v St Agnes, St Just v Frogpool & Cusgarne.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Delabole Utd v North Petherwin, Launceston v Padstow Utd, St Merryn v Newquay.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Chacewater v Dropship, Constantine v Holman Sports Club, Mawgan v Mullion, Perranporth v Carharrack, Probus v St Keverne, Stithians v Troon.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v North Hill, Lifton v Landrake, Lostwithiel v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, St Blazey v St Columb Major, St Dennis v St Cleer, St Neot v St Minver.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Falmouth Ath v Goonhavern Ath, Lizard Argyle v St Day, Ludgvan v Dropship, Speak Out Utd v Newlyn Non-Ath.
George Evely Cup (2pm): St Teath v Torpoint Ath.
