FALMOUTH Town pulled further clear of the bottom four in the Southern League Division One South on Saturday as they saw off strugglers Willand Rovers 3-0 at Bickland Park.
The Amber and Blacks were looking to build on their derby day point at Mousehole and had to wait until the 51st minute to open the scoring through winger Luke Barner.
In front of a healthy crowd of 324 it was Oscar Massey that doubled the lead shortly after the hour, and the points were sewn up in injury-time through full-back Bradley Leivers.
The result means Andy Westgarth’s side have a seven-point cushion over fourth from last Willand and with games in-hand.
Mousehole are in mid-table but suffered a disappointing start to 2026 as they were beaten 3-2 at Bideford.
Hayden Turner’s penalty put the Seagulls in front on seven minutes, but the North Devon outfit were ahead thanks to Javan Wright’s double in the space of a minute, the equaliser coming just nine minutes later.
Wright completed his hat-trick early in the second half and although Liam Prynn pulled one back in injury-time, the Reds held on to move within two points of Mousehole who welcome strugglers Bashley on Saturday.
Falmouth are on their travels to another side in the bottom third in Didcot Town.
In the Western League Premier Division, St Austell’s difficult campaign continued on Saturday as they were thrashed 9-0 at play-off chasing Buckland Athletic.
The Lillywhites conceded to Jack Baxter inside eight minutes before Ryan Bush’s first half hat-trick ensured the points would stay in South Devon.
In the second half the hosts made hay as Ben Carter, Phil Mendonca’s brace and late efforts from Tomas Amodo and Jordan Copp got the job done.
Helston Athletic suffered another heavy Cornish derby defeat on Saturday as after losing 5-1 to Newquay on Boxing Day, they were beaten 5-0 at title-chasing Torpoint Athletic.
