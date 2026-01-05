TRURO City have fired a clear statement of intent moving into 2026 by locking in two major permanent signings, boosting belief that the Tinners are ready for the battle ahead in the National League.
Midfield steel and creativity arrive in the shape of Harry Charsley, who joins from Oldham Athletic on an 18-month deal, with the option of an extension.
The 29-year-old brings serious Football League pedigree, having come through the ranks at Everton and made his senior debut in European competition before spells at Bolton Wanderers, Mansfield Town and Port Vale, where he won promotion alongside current City goalkeeper Aidan Stone.
After an injury setback halted a promising start at Oldham, Charsley is now fully fit and hungry to make an impact in Cornwall. Energetic, box-to-box and battle-hardened, he is expected to add bite and drive to Truro’s engine room at a crucial stage of the campaign.
Defensive solidity has also been secured with Shaun Donnellan committing his future to the club after his loan spell from Livingston was made permanent. The centre-back has been a commanding presence since arriving in August, making 19 appearances and scoring in the vital 2-1 win over Halifax Town.
Donnellan, who has previously featured for West Bromwich Albion, Yeovil Town and Torquay United, has rediscovered his best form in Cornwall following an injury-hit spell north of the border. His commitment, physicality and no-nonsense defending have quickly made him a key figure in the Tinners’ fight for survival.
However, Truro’s momentum was temporarily halted as their latest Enterprise National League fixture away at Southend United on Saturday was postponed after freezing overnight temperatures rendered the pitch unplayable.
Officials at Southend have apologised for any inconvenience caused to all supporters and a rearranged date for the game will be confirmed in due course.
Truro are next in action on Saturday, January 17 when they entertain Tamworth.
