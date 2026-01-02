Truro City are delighted to announce the permanent signing of midfielder Harry Charsley from SkyBet League Two outfit Oldham Athletic.
Charsley, 29, has penned an 18-month contract at the Truro City Stadium with a club option to extend, after leaving the Latics on a free transfer.
Born in the Wirral, Charsley came through the ranks at Premier League giants Everton, making his Toffees bow in the Europa League. He also had a spell on loan at Bolton Wanderers before joining Mansfield Town on a permanent basis in 2020.
After two years at Field Mill, he left for Port Vale, clinching promotion via the League Two play-offs, alongside current Tinner Aidan Stone and former City midfielder Jake Taylor.
But 12 months later, Charsley was reunited with his former Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan, who was now in charge of Newport County, with the Exiles also having Luke Jephcott in their ranks.
In the summer of 2024, Charsley joined Oldham and after a strong start to life at Boundary Park, suffered a hip injury which kept him on the sidelines. Now back to full fitness, Charsley has played in the EFL Trophy this season for Oldham and joins Truro having gained international honours with the Republic of Ireland, through various age categories.
“Moving to Truro is going to be a challenge and it is something I am very much looking forward to,” Charsley told trurocity.co.uk
“It is a different part of the country to where I’ve played my football before and the fact that everything is new for me is part of the challenge.
“I had an operation on my hip in February and that was a very frustrating time because I started at Oldham really well. But I’ve been back training for a few months now and I’m ready to make up for lost time and play as many games as I can.
“I will work hard, first and foremost, with lots of energy to get up and down the pitch, whilst trying to chip in with a few goals. I know every game for Truro at this level will be a battle, so you’ve just got to fight for every point.
“There’s no gimmies in the National League and we have to turn up every week. I will be doing that - just like I have done with every other club I have played for.
“I’ve been keeping track of the results over the past few weeks and it has been a really good past couple of results for Truro. Every point is invaluable as we head into 2026 looking positively.”
