South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Saturday, January 3
WITH leaders Liskeard Athletic having the weekend off, nearest challengers Elburton Villa can close the gap to just three points with a game in-hand if they can see off improving Sticker at Haye Road.
Sticker head to Plymouth having ended Liskeard’s unbeaten start on December 20, and the Blues’ joint bosses Darren Gilbert and Wayne Gamble will hope that Dan Nancarrow’s side can cause another upset.
The villagers backed up that victory with a 4-0 success over strugglers Truro City Reserves and are closing in on the top half.
For Elburton, they haven’t played since a 3-0 victory over Penzance on December 13, but even so will start as firm favourites.
The Villa have scored 70 goals in just 16 outings and know that with two games to come against Liskeard, the title race is on.
With third-placed Penzance the other side to have a bye, both Callington Town and Camelford can end the day third.
Cally welcome mid-table Wendron United knowing victory will see them move two clear of the Magpies, while the Camels head to bottom side Dobwalls knowing a four-goal victory will see them go up to fourth at the very least.
Arguably the most important match of the day is at Helston Athletic as Truro City Reserves entertain third bottom Launceston.
The Clarets make the long trip West having lost 3-1 at home to Callington despite leading until the 71st minute, while Truro need a response following their setback at Sticker on December 27.
Launceston have a three-point cushion and a far better goal difference, but can put some daylight between the two clubs.
St Day produced a fine victory over Penzance on Boxing Day thanks to Jago Taylor’s late winner and the Yellows welcome a Holsworthy side who have stuttered in recent times.
The Devonians were edged out 1-0 at Bude Town on Boxing Day thanks to Dylan Morgan’s late stunner, but following a superb start to the season which saw them go unbeaten in their first nine outings, have lost five of their last eight to drop to eighth.
Vogue Park can be a tricky place to go as shown by St Day’s recent victories over Wadebridge and Penzance, so it’s a tough one to call.
However, the Yellows have already played 11 of their home games and soon start a daunting run of away trips as they look to stave off the threat of those below them.
Falmouth Town Reserves are enjoying a fine season since promotion, sitting pretty in sixth, and head to a Millbrook side who are as unpredictable as they are reliable.
The Brook have picked up four points from recent trips to Holsworthy and Camelford, and will hope to take that resilience into games at Jenkins Park.
Bude Town finished third from last year in Steve Hackett’s first year in charge, but they face North Cornwall rivals Wadebridge Town well inside the top half.
The Boxing Day victory over Holsworthy was achieved in front of a crowd of over 500, and with average crowds of over 150 and a squad full of local talent, they could kick on in the coming seasons.
Wadebridge are 10th and will want to respond to their Boxing Day defeat at home to Camelford.
They have lost four of their last five league games, albeit two of them have been against Liskeard and Elburton.
Fixtures (3pm unless stated): Bude Town v Wadebridge Town, Callington Town v Wendron United, Dobwalls v Camelford, Elburton Villa v Sticker, Millbrook v Falmouth Town Reserves (2.30pm), St Day v Holsworthy, Truro City Reserves v Launceston.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.