Saturday, January 3 - Football
National League: Aldershot Tn v Solihull Moors - Post, Altrincham v Morecambe - Post, Boreham Wood v York City - Post, Boston Utd 1 Eastleigh 2, Carlisle Utd 2 Wealdstone 0, Forest Green 2 Halifax Tn 1, Rochdale v Brackley Tn - Post, Scunthorpe Utd v Sutton Utd - Post, Southend Utd v Truro City - Post, Tamworth 3 Gateshead 1, Woking v Hartlepool Utd - Post, Yeovil Tn 3 Braintree Tn 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Bideford 3 Mousehole 2, Bishops Cleeve 4 Sporting Club Inkberrow 1, Bristol Manor Farm 0 Exmouth Tn 3, Brixham 2 Tavistock 0, Falmouth Tn 3 Willand Rov 0, Frome Tn v Westbury Utd - Post, Malvern Tn 4 Hartpury 1, Melksham Tn 1 Larkhall Ath 2, Portishead Tn 2 Bashley 1, Swindon Supermarine v Shaftesbury - Post, Winchester City 2 Didcot Tn 0.
Western League, Premier Division: Bridgwater Utd 2 Brislington 1, Buckland Ath 9 St Austell 0, Clevedon Tn 0 Paulton Rov 3, Newquay 3 Ivybridge Tn 2, Sidmouth Tn 2 Bradford Tn 3, St Blazey 2 Saltash Utd 1, Torpoint Ath 5 Helston Ath 0, Wellington v Oldland Abbotonians - Post.
SWPL, Premier West: Bude Tn 2 Wadebridge Tn 2, Callington Tn 2 Wendron Utd 0, Dobwalls 1 Camelford 3, Elburton Villa 3 Sticker 0, Millbrook 0 Falmouth Tn 7, St Day 3 Holsworthy 0, Truro City 0 Launceston 1.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Altarnun 2 St Blazey 5, Gunnislake 2 Torpoint Ath 4, North Petherwin 0 Foxhole Stars 2, Polperro 3 Callington Tn 1, Saltash Utd 3 St Mawgan 0, St Austell v Millbrook - Post, Sticker 1 Kilkhampton 3.
Premier Division West: Illogan RBL 7 St Day 2, Perranwell 4 Penryn Ath 2, Redruth Utd 1 Pendeen Rov 2, St Agnes 3 St Just 2, St Ives Tn 2 Ludgvan 1, Wendron Utd 0 Hayle 5.
Division One East: Boscastle 3 St Breward 0, Pensilva 0 Nanpean Rov 7, St Dominick 0 Saltash Utd 2, St Newlyn East 4 Lifton 2, St Stephen 6 Launceston 1, Wadebridge Tn 2 Dobwalls 2.
Division One West: Dropship 5 Troon 1, Hayle 3 Penzance 5, Holman SC 1 Mawnan 2, Newlyn Non-Ath 2 Falmouth Utd 1, Porthleven 4 Probus 4, Wendron Utd 1 Illogan RBL 4.
Division Two East: Biscovey 5 Lostwithiel 1, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 1 St Dennis 0, Roche 0 Tregony 2, St Mawgan 0 Bude Tn 7.
Division Two West: Goonhavern Ath 2 Perranporth 3, Lanner 3 Falmouth DC 3, Mawnan 3 Perranwell 2, St Buryan 5 St Agnes 1, St Just 1 Frogpool & Cusgarne 1.
Division Three East: Delabole Utd 3 North Petherwin 1, Launceston v Padstow Utd - Post, St Merryn 1 Newquay 4.
Division Three West: Chacewater 3 Dropship 3, Constantine 2 Holman SC 7, Mawgan 3 Mullion 2, Perranporth 5 Carharrack 1, Probus 3 St Keverne 0, Stithians 4 Troon 1.
Division Four East: Bodmin Dragons 7 North Hill 1, Lostwithiel 1 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 3, St Blazey 2 St Columb Major 5, St Dennis 5 St Cleer 1, St Neot 3 St Minver 5.
Division Four West: Falmouth Ath 0 Goonhavern Ath 4, Lizard Argyle 2 St Day 3, Ludgvan 5 Dropship 1, Speak Out Utd 0 Newlyn Non-Ath 3.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.