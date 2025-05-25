CARADON Hockey Club retained their Cornwall Mixed Trophy title after an emphatic 5-1 win over rivals Penzance at Pool Academy in Redruth on Saturday.
With both teams knowing each other well from playing each other in the group stage of the competition, the game started tentatively.
After 10 minutes both teams had had good moments of possession but it was Caradon’s tight team press that led to a turnover of the ball and after good interplay in the circle, captain Chris Fasey was in the right place at the right time to give his side the lead.
The cogs of the Caradon team were now starting to turn and the Penzance keeper was called into making some great saves.
Penzance were also creating good phases of play but the defensive line-up of Martin Batty, Abbie Ingram and Emma Gliddon were always in complete control.
Shortly before the half-time break, Caradon extended their lead when Bizzie Jeffery finished a good team move with a crisp low shot.
As the second half began, Caradon started to put on a masterclass of fast, flowing hockey. Midfielders Tyler Walsh, Harry Pollard and Tom Hague were a constant threat and continued to stretch the play from left to right with ease.
Penzance were now chasing shadows and any possession they did have was soon turned over by excellent tackles and team pressure.
Clare Mitchell scored Caradon’s third when she calmly slotted home after good decision making in the circle. Soon after Jeffery was again on the scoresheet when she fired home with a trademark reverse strike.
Penzance did score a late consolation goal when a mis-hit shot squeezed past keeper Dan Harris, but it was Caradon who had the last laugh when Walsh scored with a fierce strike that hit the backboard.