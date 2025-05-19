ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, May 17
CALLINGTON remain the only unbeaten side in the division after a 10-run victory at Redruth and Truro’s eight-wicket reversal at Wadebridge.
Cally chose to bat and racked up a competitive 246-3 against a Reds side that were also two from two.
Opener Liam Lindsay made it successive half centuries with 65 before he fell to Dulash Udayanga (117-2).
But it was an unbeaten partnership of 103 between Max Tryfonos and skipper Graham Wagg that proved decisive.
Tryfonos provided the anchor with an unbeaten 70, while Wagg was 59 not out from 47 balls.
Redruth were favourites at 150-3 in the 35th over with Udayanga (51) and Jack Hale (23) at the crease.
However, Hale went lbw and when Udayanga was superbly stumped by Joe White off Wagg (2-27) at 168-6, it left the hosts a mountain to climb.
Justin Beaton made an unbeaten 48 as they ended on 236-7.
Truro were dismissed for 160 at Wadebridge.
They were well-placed at 107-3 having seen opener Wilf Bartlett make 40, but Matt Butler’s run-out of Indian pro Akhilesh Sahani saw Lachlan Crump (2-40), Matt Robins (3-27) and Matt Lawrence (2-20) turn the screw as only Ted Phillips’ 48 gave the city side a chance.
The chase was a routine affair as Robins (62no) and Matt Rowe (58) allowed Crump (25no) to add the icing on the cake.
St Just are off the mark with an impressive 46-run success at St Austell.
The eight-time champions chose to bat at Wheal Eliza and reached 213-2 thanks to fine knocks from Rhys Brownfield (47), Ellis May (72) and Neil Curnow (62).
Six wickets fell for just 13 runs as the home side fought back brilliantly through Adam Snowdon (3-57) and Andrew Libby (2-52), but Chamikara Edirisinghe’s 52 not out from 36 deliveries helped them reach a hefty 283-9.
Sri Lankan pro Thevindu Dickwella got the Saints off to a flyer as he whacked 35 from just 22 deliveries before picking out Gareth May off son Ellis (2-48).
Dan Jarman (59), Alex Bone (42) and Adam Snowdon (30) all got themselves in, but St Just’s strong spin attack continued to take wickets.
Joe Clifton-Griffith kept up his fine form with 3-46 while Edirisinghe (2-31) and Gareth May (2-41) also had their say as the end came at 237 with ten balls remaining.
Former Helston paceman Tommy Sturgess was the hero against his former club as champions Penzance fought back to win a thriller by 15 runs at Beacon Parc.
The visitors’ star-studded batting line-up were in all sorts of trouble at 138-8 despite another fine opening stand of 63 between Christian Purchase (26) and Jack Paull (48).
Purchase departed to Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy (2-20) before debutant Liam Frew (2-26) nipped out Paull and key man Nicholas Halstead-Cleak (88-3).
Spinners Steve Jenkin (2-18 off 10) and Harry Saunders (2-24) kept the pressure on as Penzance scrambled up to 174 thanks to Sturgess (14) and Jonny Ludlam (27).
Helston were then blown away by Sturgess’ devastating spell as he single-handedly reduced the Blues to 25-4.
At 93-7 the game looked all but up, but Saunders played a blinder, making 58 as they reached 159-8.
But the ever-dependable Ludlam (2-23) returned to dismiss Saunders and Frew to earn 18 crucial points.