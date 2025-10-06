Caradon Hockey Club men’s round-up – Saturday, October 4
CARADON’S first team marked their first home game since promotion to Division One South with an outstanding 4–3 victory over University of Bristol Seconds, a side who were competing in the West Open Premier League last season — two divisions higher than the Cornishmen.
The visitors began confidently, showing their top-flight pedigree with calm possession play and an early field goal.
In response, the Liskeard-based outfit grew into the game, levelling before the break through a powerful drag flick from Tyler Walsh.
A spirited half-time team talk lifted the home side, who emerged with renewed pace and purpose.
Ben Hedley edged Caradon ahead with a deft deflection from another Walsh strike, before Evan Spencer pressed high to steal possession and weave through defenders, slotting the ball neatly between the keeper’s legs.
Moments later, Harrison Pollard bravely redirected a shot across goal to make it 4-1 after a blistering ten-minute spell.
Bristol fought back with two late penalty-corner goals, but Caradon’s defensive resolve held strong to secure a memorable win — a statement result that underlines their ability to compete at this higher level.
The Seconds endured a frustrating 2-1 defeat away to Truro Fourths in Piran Division One.
Despite being the stronger side on paper and in spells of play, Caradon struggled to find consistency.
The city outfit capitalised with two well-worked team moves, while Mike Parkinson struck Caradon’s only goal, reacting quickly to his own short-corner rebound.
Ben Pennington-Ridge came agonisingly close to equalising, his fierce effort bouncing off the post.
Although the result didn’t go their way, the team remains upbeat and focused on regrouping for the return fixture at Lux Park after Christmas.
The third team home game with their Duchy counterparts in Piran Division Two was cancelled.
