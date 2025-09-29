CARADON’S women’s sides experienced a tough but spirited start to their West Hockey League campaigns this weekend, with every team showing determination, flashes of quality, and plenty of promise to build on as the season unfolds.
The firsts opened at home to a strong Isca side in Women’s Division One South.
In a tense and closely-fought encounter, Caradon battled hard across all areas of the pitch. Defensive organisation and some fine goalkeeping kept Isca at bay for long periods, while the Liskeard-based hosts created counter-attacking opportunities of their own. Ultimately, a single goal from the Exeter visitors proved decisive in a 1-0 loss.
Despite the narrow defeat, the ladies left the pitch with their heads held high, having matched a well-established opponent stride for stride.
The seconds had a late fixture against Plymouth University, and the game proved to be one of high energy and momentum swings.
Caradon twice showed their attacking threat with well-taken goals from Julia Eldridge and Nat Ridgers, but were ultimately edged out 3-2.
While the scoreline was frustrating, there was plenty to admire in their performance – the side combined sharp movement up front with a battling midfield effort, proving they will be competitive in a competitive Division Two South.
The thirds produced arguably the weekend’s most entertaining spectacle, drawing 3–3 with Newquay Seconds in Trelawney Division One.
From the first whistle, Caradon imposed themselves with fast transitions and incisive passing and got their reward through Charlotte Tamblyn, Phoebe Wilson and Fleur Worden, who saw her shot deflected in.
Their goals came from patient build-up play and clinical finishing, but Newquay hit back each time to level the contest. In the end, the points were shared, and the result felt a fair reflection of two evenly-matched teams.
For Caradon, the draw demonstrated both resilience and attacking firepower – an encouraging platform on which to grow.
It was a difficult afternoon for the fourths, who came up against a ruthless Plymouth Lions side. Despite their best efforts, Caradon fell to a 12–0 defeat in Trelawney Division Two.
Yet, within the scoreline, there were signs of spirit and effort that bode well for the future.
The younger squad members battled right until the end, gaining valuable experience against a physical opponent. Their determination will no doubt serve them well as they find their feet this season.
Taken together, Caradon’s women’s section experienced the full range of opening-weekend fortunes — from narrow defeats and hard-fought draws to challenging outings that will test character and build resilience.
Across all four teams, though, a common theme stood out: a willingness to compete, to dig deep, and to take pride in wearing the Caradon shirt.
With the ones proving they can push top opposition close, the seconds demonstrating fight in a narrow loss, the thirds showing attacking flair in a thrilling draw, and the fourths learning valuable lessons despite a tough afternoon, Caradon Women can take confidence into the coming weeks. The results may not have all gone their way, but the foundations for a strong season are clearly in place.
This weekend sees fixtures the first team visit Plymouth Lions with a 2.30pm start, the seconds entertain Exeter Thirds at Lux Park (12.30pm), the thirds head to their Newquay counterparts at Truro’s Penair School (3.15pm), and the fourths visit Truro Seconds at Truro School (3.45pm).
