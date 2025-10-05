CARADON’S women’s section had an excellent Saturday with three of the four teams securing victories in the West Hockey League.
The first team claimed a well-earned 2–0 away victory over Plymouth Lions in Division One South.
After an even start, Caradon found the breakthrough midway through the first half after being awarded a short corner. Although the initial routine was disrupted, Libby Walsh reacted sharply to deflect the ball home from close range.
With Lions pressing hard in midfield, Caradon’s defence stood firm. The backline of Amy Batty, Emma Gliddon and Daisy Hunn dealt confidently with pressure, while goalkeeper Helen Delbridge commanded the circle effectively.
In the second half, Caradon absorbed periods of possession before countering decisively. Following a strong attacking move, debutant Amy Scott was brought down in the circle, and the loose ball was finished by Katie Oliver to seal the win with her first league goal for the club.
It was a composed and disciplined performance that reflected the Cornish side’s growing early-season momentum.
Caradon Seconds earned a 2-1 victory at home to Exeter Thirds.
Exeter opened the scoring early after exploiting space in the Caradon defence, but the hosts responded positively. A precise through ball from Julia Eldridge found Leah Jones in space on the penalty spot, who calmly finished into the bottom corner to equalise.
After the interval, Caradon adjusted their formation and began to take control in midfield. The shift paid off when a well-worked short corner routine saw the ball moved around and squared in for Lila Johns to strike confidently into the bottom corner.
Caradon’s teamwork and communication were evident throughout, and every player contributed to maintaining composure in the closing stages. Player-of-the-match went to Natalie Ridgers for her tireless work in the midfield.
The Thirds produced a composed and determined performance to claim a 3-0 victory away to their Newquay counterparts in Trelawney Division One.
Playing with only 11 in blustery conditions, Caradon made a bright start, dominating possession and creating several short-corner opportunities.
The visitors eventually found the breakthrough when Elsa Frangleton’s intelligent play down the flank set up Charlotte Tamblyn to score from a tight angle.
Before the break, Izzy Hedley doubled the lead with a well-timed deflection at the far post. In the second half, Caradon continued to control play through confident movement and passing. Amy White drove into the circle and crossed for Tamblyn to add her second goal, securing the result.
Frangleton was named player of the match for her relentless energy and link-up play.
The fourths travelled to face Truro Seconds in Trelawney Division Two and delivered a strong performance despite a 3-1 defeat.
Truro started quickly, scoring twice within the opening minutes, but Caradon regrouped well and began to find rhythm.
Forwards Evelyn Moxham and Neave Bunt worked tirelessly to create chances, earning several short corners that were narrowly missed. Goalkeeper Cally Bowers produced a string of key saves to keep the side in contention.
Their perseverance was rewarded when Marcia Burgess took a quick free hit, finding Pippa Hedley, who fed Daisy Wrigley to slip the ball through for Charlotte Murray to finish from close range. Caradon pressed hard for an equaliser in the second half, but a late Truro counter-attack added a third.
Despite the result, it was a performance full of effort and promise, with clear signs of development.
