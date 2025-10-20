CARADON’S men’s first team made the trip to Bristol for the second consecutive weekend, this time to face Westbury & United Banks in the West Hockey League Division One South.
A much-changed side welcomed back returning players along with Connor Luck and Joel Tamblyn from the seconds.
The Cornishmen started strongly and Thomas Haigh opened the scoring with a clever finish through the keeper’s legs.
Westbury quickly equalised, but the visitors soon regained control when Harrison Pollard fed Tom Rowe, whose cross was swept home by Tyler Walsh with a sharp reverse strike.
Caradon showed excellent composure against a physical home side, with Ollie Dinnis breaking down several penalty corners to help maintain a 2-1 lead at half-time.
The second half saw Caradon’s patience pay off. Man-of-the-match Ben Hedley intercepted in midfield, drove forward and provided a perfectly-weighted assist for Haigh to score his second.
As Westbury pushed for a response, Ben Reynolds added a fourth with his first goal of the season, before debutant Luck marked his first appearance with a well-taken fifth.
Westbury pulled one back late on from a penalty corner, but it couldn’t take the shine off another excellent team display.
The result keeps Caradon top of the league with four wins from four.
The men’s thirds hosted Bude Seconds at Lux Park in a development fixture in Piran Division Two and produced an outstanding team performance to record a 6-0 victory.
Caradon quickly grew into the game, finding their rhythm and playing with excellent structure, control, and confidence.
Mark McCartney led the scoring with a well-taken hat-trick, Isaac North added two composed finishes, and Isaac Moulds rounded off the scoring. The team demonstrated strong defensive discipline, effective link-up play through midfield, and clinical finishing in the circle – a display that reflected the progress and ever-developing teamwork.
McCartney and Moulds were the joint players of the match.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.