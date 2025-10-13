CARADON Hockey Club’s ladies teams had a weekend to remember as the seconds, thirds and fourths all recorded impressive victories — netting an incredible 18 goals between them.
With the first team having the afternoon off in Division One South of the Women’s West Hockey League before this Saturday’s home clash with Sidmouth and Ottery (2pm), attention turned to the other sides.
The seconds travelled to Newton Abbot in Division Two South and returned home with a confident 2–0 win.
From the first whistle, they pressed hard, dominating possession and capitalising early when Lila Johns reacted quickest to a rebound.
The team’s discipline and structure shone throughout, with goalkeeper Jen Ross-Thomas making key saves to maintain the clean sheet. A second composed finish from Johns sealed the points after a sweeping team move.
At Lux Park, the thirds treated home supporters to a thrilling 6-4 victory over the University of Plymouth Seconds in Trelawney Division One.
Early goals from Abi Larigo, Charlotte Tamblyn, and Amy White gave the Cornish side the advantage before the visitors fought back.
But Caradon’s attacking flair prevailed – Izzy Hedley bagged a brace, including a crucial late deflection from a short corner, while Fleur Worden added another in an end-to-end classic that showcased the squad’s fighting spirit.
Meanwhile, the fourths produced a masterclass at home, dismantling their Falmouth counterparts with a stunning 10-0 triumph.
Charlotte Murray opened the scoring from the spot before goals from Carina Hodge, Pippa Hedley, Anneliese Shannon, and Olivia Sanders piled on the pressure.
Evelyn Moxham stole the show with a well-earned hat trick as the Liskeard-based side’s teamwork and relentless attacking play overwhelmed the visitors.
With the Women’s 1s resting this week, Caradon’s other sides certainly delivered — three games, three wins, 18 goals, and plenty of memories made.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.