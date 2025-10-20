Caradon Hockey Club women’s and junior sections latest round-up
CARADON’S ladies first team hosted Sidmouth, facing an unfamiliar side known for their attacking strength in Division One South.
With the return of Jules Butterworth to strengthen the midfield screen and a first-team debut for Kerenza Bunt, Caradon started confidently, creating early chances through a strong press.
Despite good possession, the breakthrough came in the second half when Bizzie Jeffery's run down the right and square pass to Hannah Bladon resulted in a blocked shot that Clare Poad followed up to score.
A second goal followed after a Sidmouth foot stopped another Jeffery strike, earning a penalty flick which was calmly converted. Holding a two-goal lead, Caradon looked set for victory, but late pressure saw Sidmouth score twice to level the game at 2–2 despite a player of the match performance from goalkeeper Helen Delbridge.
Caradon Seconds faced Devonport Services, a side recently relegated from Division One South. With several regulars unavailable, Carina Hodge and Evelyn Moxham stepped up, with Moxham giving Caradon an early lead, finishing neatly on the post.
The match was evenly balanced, with both teams battling for midfield control before Devonport equalised from a deflection.
The hosts responded through in-form forward Lila Johns, who struck low and hard to restore the lead, but a late goal from the visitors saw the game also end 2-2. Player of the match was Jess for her excellent defensive and linking play.
The thirds travelled to Okehampton in Trelawney Division One and showed real determination against strong opposition. Despite trailing 3-0 at the break, improved link play in the second half saw goals from Lynsey White and Charlotte Tamblyn reduce the deficit, with Caradon finishing strongly in a 4-2 defeat.
Tamblyn was also player-of-the-match for her energy and composure in front of goal.
Caradon’s juniors enjoyed a fantastic day of hockey on Sunday, October 19, with teams representing the club across all age groups. The event, hosted brilliantly by Penzance, provided a great opportunity for young players to gain valuable match experience in a fun and supportive environment.
The mixed under 8s and under 10s played with outstanding enthusiasm and energy from the very first whistle.
Their excitement was infectious, and their teamwork, communication, and improving skills in passing and positioning were clear to see.
Every player gave their all, celebrated each goal with huge smiles, and showed a real love for the game that captured the spirit of the day.
The girls’ under 12s and under 14s also produced excellent performances throughout their tournaments.
The under 12s impressed with their structure and communication, confidently building play from the back and linking well across the pitch to create scoring opportunities.
The under 14s faced some strong and competitive opposition but showed great resilience, tactical awareness, and determination, growing in confidence as the tournament went on.
Coaches praised all players for their positive attitude, teamwork, and sportsmanship, with every age group demonstrating the true Caradon spirit both on and off the pitch.
A club spokesperson said: “A huge thank you goes to Penzance Hockey Club for their warm hospitality and for hosting such a well-organised and enjoyable tournament.
“It was an encouraging weekend that showcased the depth of talent and enthusiasm within Caradon’s junior section.”
Junior training takes place on Monday evenings at Lux Park, Liskeard from 6-7pm.
